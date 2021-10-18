Good deal – The Audio Technica ATH-M50xBT “4-star” nomadic headset at 171 € (-14%)

While Audio Technica is only beginning to make a name for itself in the consumer market, its excellent reputation in the field of pro audio is well established. Confirming its desire to conquer the nomadic field, the Japanese manufacturer very recently unveiled a wireless version of its most famous model, the ATH-M50x monitoring headphones, called “ATH-M50xBT”.

The conversion of the M50x into a nomadic Bluetooth headset is almost in all respects a success. Halfway between the requirement of monitoring and the pleasure of the general public, his sound performance is energetic, powerful and precise, flattered but overall homogeneous. The helmet also benefits from an excellent construction, guarantees a gargantuan autonomy and offers great comfort. Only the capricious hands-free kit, the absence of a multipoint connection and the slight accentuation of the upper mids come between it and the fifth star.





Strong points

Robust and reliable construction.

Comfortable.

Excellent autonomy.

Case supplied, angled mini-jack cable.

Good passive insulation.

Homogeneous and precise rendering.

Beautiful width of the stage.

Complete orders …

Weak points

… With the exception of Bluetooth pairing.

The buttons could be better differentiated by touch.

Hands-free kit unusable in a noisy environment.

Slight hissing in the upper mids.

As an alternative

The MDR1A-M2 is one of the best wired nomadic headphones when it comes to sound performance, which even brings it to the level of some hi-fi headphones and monitoring. It is a nice helmet that is well designed and very comfortable. However, be careful with the most restless nomadic uses and extremely noisy environments: these are fields of application in which it shows its limits.