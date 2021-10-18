Google Home will allow you to trigger your routines according to your location

The Google Home app adds new triggers to its routines around arriving and leaving home. It will be possible to launch them when arriving or leaving a specific location.

According to 9to5Google, the Home application is about to integrate a system that will launch the routines of your connected home when you arrive or when you leave.





Some users can already see this system in the Routines menu of the application. Within the “Absence” and “I’m back” routines, a new trigger appears. This uses the user’s location to launch the routine in question.

Start routines

Two settings allow you to refine the routine. The first is that you can choose the location you want to start the routine. It is therefore not necessarily his home or his work, but it can be a metro entrance or a motorway exit for example.

In addition, it is possible to set a location and choose whether the routine starts when you quit it, or when you get there. This means that you can start the “come home” program when you quit work, for example.

The Mountain View firm had already allowed its routines to be triggered when the connected home “felt a presence”, but with these few options in addition, we reached a degree of finesse of settings a little more important.

We hope that this functionality will not take too long to deploy in the French version of the application.