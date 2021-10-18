Google to offer Bose Headphones 700 headphones for pre-orders

While the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will not be officially unveiled until tomorrow at 7 p.m., Dealabs has already confirmed what Google intends to offer with its smartphones for pre-orders.

According to information from Dealabs, Google plans to offer a Bose Headphones 700 headset for any pre-order of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro from October 19 to October 27. We had already seen in Germany that Google would also offer the same pre-order bonus, so the arrival of the offer in France is very good news.





The Bose Headphones 700, although it is already two years old, is an excellent headset that offers active noise reduction. It is currently on sale in France around 300 euros. It is therefore an excellent gift from Google, even if we would have preferred the new Bose QuietComfort 45.

The technical characteristics are all confirmed

In addition to confirming the pre-order bonus, Dealabs has also released the entire smartphone spec sheet. She confirms all the information that had previously leaked, but also reveals some specificities of which we were not aware.

Indeed, Google promises for example 24 hours of autonomy on its Pixel 6 with the 4614 mAh battery, and 48 hours with the ultra battery saver. We also learn that the 50 MP main camera will be able to achieve high resolution zoom up to 7x. We also now have confirmation that the smartphone is compatible with Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 ax) and Bluetooth 5.2.

You will need to claim your helmet two weeks after purchase

As a reminder, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be respectively offered at 649 euros and 899 euros. Two colors will be available for the Pixel 6, Carbon Black and Ocean Gray, while the Pixel 6 Pro will only be entitled to one color: Carbon Black. Google has therefore unfortunately decided not to offer all colors in France.

To receive a Bose Headphones 700, you will need to order one of the two smartphones at a participating reseller before October 28. Among them are the Google Store, Fnac, Darty, Boulanger, Bouygues Telecom, B & You, SFR, Red, Orange and Sosh. As usual, you will not receive the headset directly with the smartphone. You will need to submit a Reward request between 14 and 45 days after purchasing the smartphone, and follow the steps detailed in the conditions of the offer.

