Growth: 2022 could be a prosperous year if the French draw on their savings

Posted on Oct 18, 2021 9:16 AM

The winds of recovery are still buoyant. Bercy has just raised its growth forecast for the French economy from 6% to 6.25% for 2021, thus approaching the projections of the major economic institutes (Insee, Banque de France, etc.). And a consensus is emerging on what awaits the country in 2022: growth still strong, around 4%. In any case, this is the figure used at this stage by the government, the OECD and the IMF (3.9%).

“The year will start with a growth achievement of 2%. It will therefore suffice to have a GDP increase of 2% to achieve the objective. But I don’t think we will be much longer because in the second half of the year, France will return to its usual growth standards, from 1 to 1.5%, ”observes Philippe Waechter, chief economist of Ostrum Asset Management.

170 billion euros at the end of 2021

There are certainly many uncertainties. They concern both oil and gas prices as well as supply pressures, the impact of the slowdown in the Chinese economy and even inflation. Even the price rebound promises to be longer and stronger than previously anticipated, economic analysts agree that it will be transitory and will fall back to below 2% in the course of 2022. “0.1 point more inflation , that’s 0.15 point less annual growth, ”calculates Ludovic Subran, chief economist of the Allianz group.

Many economists are also on another subject: France, like other developed countries, has an additional growth reserve which is due to the excess savings accumulated by households since the Covid crisis. In France, it should reach 170 billion euros at the end of the year. This is equivalent to “11% of the annual income of the French” according to the French Observatory of Economic Conjunctures (OFCE). As a result, “there are probably good surprises to be expected in 2022 from what will happen to household consumption”, believes its president Xavier Ragot.





Growth at 6.2%

One thing is in any case certain, according to Mathieu Plane, economist at the OFCE: “While in 2021, investment has supported the recovery, in 2022, household consumption will be the engine of growth” . The French economy will depend on the French people’s desire to spend and therefore on their savings behavior.

The OFCE evokes two scenarios “without deciding between the two”. The first forecasts a GDP increase of 4.1% in 2022. It “implies a return of the savings rate to its pre-crisis level in the second half of 2022”, underlines the institute. Namely, a return to a savings rate of 15% of gross disposable income, against more than 21% in recent months. In other words, there would be no more precautionary savings, but the French would not draw on their woolen stockings either. Inflation would then fall to 1.5% in 2022 (against 2.2% over one year in September) while the public deficit would stand at 5% of GDP. This scenario, similar to that of the executive, would however be conservative.

Inflation at 1.5% or 2.4%

The OFCE considers another scenario: that where households would dissavate a fifth of their Covid savings in 2022. GDP would then jump by 6.2%. The dynamism of activity should nevertheless drive prices upwards and bring inflation to 2.4%. Thanks to sustained growth, the public deficit would be reduced to 3.8% of GDP. The institute puts forward a series of arguments to attest to the realism of this scenario: the gigantic woolen stocking formed during the pandemic is “liquid and therefore, easily mobilized”.

In addition, budgetary or fiscal austerity is not on the executive’s agenda. Finally, “we had a good surprise. Consumption very quickly returned to its pre-crisis level as soon as the health restrictions were eased, ”observes Mathieu Plane.

If the planets seem aligned, remains this observation formulated by Patrick Artus, chief economist of Natixis: for the moment, “savings are not consumed and are rather used to buy shares and real estate”.