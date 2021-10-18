Haitian authorities face a new crisis after the kidnapping of a group of Americans

The fragile Haitian government faced a new crisis on Sunday after a gang kidnapped the day before near Port-au-Prince of sixteen missionaries and their family members, fifteen American nationals and one Canadian, their religious organization said.

“The group of sixteen US citizens and one Canadian citizen includes five men, seven women and five children” specifies the press release published on Sunday by Christian Aid ministries. “Join us in praying for those taken hostage, the kidnappers and the families, friends and churches of those affected” adds the organization based in the US state of Ohio.

Haitian NGOs have called for the release of these people kidnapped Saturday while they were moving east of the capital, where armed gangs proliferate taking advantage of a security vacuum and a political crisis aggravated by the assassination in July by President Jovenel Moïse. “The police are unable to confront the gangs which are organizing themselves more and controlling more and more territories, in the metropolitan area (of Port-au-Prince) but also in the provincial towns.», Lamented Gédéon Jean, director of the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights. “Nature abhors a vacuum, so gangs take advantage of this to strengthen themselves”, he added, explaining the proliferation of gangs by “The absence of the state”.

Asked by AFP, the Haitian police did not wish to react. The religious organization of which the kidnapped missionaries are members said in its statement that they were returning from a visit to an orphanage when they were abducted with members of their families.





According to a Haitian security source, the gang called “400 mawozo” hijacked several vehicles traveling on highways they control, kidnapping American and Canadian citizens as well as an as yet unknown number of Haitians. It was, for some of these members of the American organization, their first trip to Haiti.

One of those kidnapped sent a desperate message to a WhatsApp group as the incident occurred, the Washington Post said, citing someone with knowledge of the details of the case. “Pray for us please !! We are being held hostage, they kidnapped our driver. Pray pray pray. We don’t know where they are taking us ”, said the message according to the daily.

Growing insecurity

The American authorities have so far confined themselves to saying that “the well-being and security of American citizens abroad (was) one of the highest priorities of the State Department”. “We are aware of this information and have nothing to add at the momentA spokeswoman for the State Department repeated Sunday.

Haiti is classified as a country in the red zone by the United States government which advises its nationals not to go there in particular because of the numerous kidnappings, specifying that “The victims routinely include US citizens.” Before the kidnappings took place on Saturday, professional associations and businesses in Port-au-Prince called for an indefinite strike from Monday to protest against the climate of growing insecurity.

In April, ten people, including two French religious, were kidnapped for 20 days by the “400 mawozo” gang in the same region. The armed bands, which for years have controlled the poorest districts of the Haitian capital, have extended their power to Port-au-Prince and its surroundings where they are increasing the number of villainous kidnappings. More than 600 cases were recorded in the first three quarters of 2021 against 231 in the same period in 2020, according to the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights.

Demanding ransoms sometimes exceeding a million dollars, gangs are quick to demand decades of wages from families living below the poverty line.