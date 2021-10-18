Hamraoui package with the Blue for his return after a long absence, Aminata Diallo called

Recalled after two and a half years of absence, Kheira Hamraoui is forced to forfeit the next matches for the France team. The PSG midfielder injured a calf on Sunday, during PSG’s victory against Saint-Etienne (2-0).
The medical supervision of the Bleues “Decided to make it available to his club” after an ultrasound performed Monday afternoon at the Clairefontaine national center, the FFF said in a press release. Corinne Deacon has decided to replace her numerically by Aminata Diallo (7 caps), a 26-year-old Parisian midfielder who came into play in her place on Sunday in the second period.
Only one selection for Hamraoui under Deacon
This package is a blow for Hamraoui (36 selections), crowned with FC Barcelona in May in the Champions League, but who has known only one selection under the mandate of Deacon, the coach in place since the summer 2017. She played the very last moments of the friendly against Japan (3-1) in April 2019.
After two initial successes in September, the France team continues its qualification campaign for the 2023 World Cup against Estonia on Friday in Créteil then on October 26 in Nour-Soultan against Kazakhstan.