“Hang in there”, because Apple announces overpowered MacBook Pros and AirPods 3

Apple kept its word: you had to be well hooked to follow this short but intense special event, of which here are the main announcements.

To conquer a larger audience, Apple will launch a new formula of Apple Music. For € 4.99 / month instead of € 9.99, we will have access to titles, playlists and stations, but not to spatial audio or lossless. Another particularity, it will be necessary to go through Siri to use this formula. In addition, Apple Music will be enriched with new atmospheric playlists.

HomePod mini has a lot to offer

A year after its launch, the HomePod mini will be available in November in three new colors, namely orange, blue and yellow. The price does not change: 99 €.

The 3rd generation AirPods take inspiration from the AirPods Pro. As rumors had widely disclosed, Apple’s new headphones have a new design (not in-ear unlike the Pro’s), handle spatial audio, and are sweat and water resistant. The autonomy has been increased to 6 hours and their induction box is MagSafe compatible.

MacBook Pro Pro and Max power

The highlight of the show was of course the 14 “and 16” MacBook Pro, two brand new machines full of ports (SDXC reader, one HDMI, three Thunderbolts, a new headphone output, MagSafe port) and power thanks to the new ones. M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that promise to send heavy.

With the exception of HomePod mini, the new products presented by Apple will be available from next week. Big week ahead for Apple, which will also take the opportunity to offer for download Monterey October 25 Thus than iOS 15.1 !

Finally, even if Tim Cook has not said anything on this subject, we can estimate except last minute surprise that Apple will not announce any more major novelties before 2022!