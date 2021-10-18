Hayate El Gharmaoui elected Miss Picardy!

Amienoise Eloïse Quevy, 19, in 3rd year of medicine: “ I am proud of our beautiful Picardy region. The Picards are courageous people, our strength is our solidarity, authenticity and generosity.

daredevil.“

Yasmine Guieme, 21, Villers-Cotterêts, Bachelor Tourism student: “ I hope to raise our region high and give a spotlight to my department of Aisne, that of Jean de La Fontaine and Jean Racine. “

Lisa Tkatcheff, 18 years old, Nesle-la-Montagne, in 2nd year of medicine: “ to be a midwife. My name is LJV like La joie de vivre. “

Julie Ibert, 22 years old, Beauvais, graduate in tourism: “ I am athletic and I love animals. My values ​​are respect and authenticity. It’s Pink October and all women are concerned. “

Louise Widcoq, 22, Amiens: “ I obtained a master’s degree in documentary. In 45 years, only one woman has won the César for Achievement. You have to fight for your dreams. “

Véréna Deslaurier, 23, Compiègne: “ I have a law degree and a master’s degree in human resources and I coach students. It’s a little girl’s dream to be here with you. “

Eden Hornoy, 18 years old, Sailly-Bray: “ I am pursuing language studies to become a Spanish teacher. I am passionate about dancing. Young, I was complexed by my large size, today I am proud of it. “

Ambre Lemarie-Sperzagni, 1st year of law to be a lawyer and « defend the dignity of each person “. ” I wear the number 8, like the number of letters from Picardy, a sign I hope. “

Elise Millet, 23, Coincy: “ I am a nursing aide in a retirement home. I would be proud to represent Picardy “.





Joey Dalmas, 20, Campeaux: “ I have a QCE license to become an engineer in renewable energies and sustainable development. A year ago, I was in the same place. My goal is to be elected, I have strong shoulders. “

Odélya Suiste, 22 years old, Amiens: “ I am the store manager. I was an au pair in Scotland. My cat is called Oslo like Miss France’s, I see a sign “.

Clémence Spinard, 19 years old, Laon: “ I am in the 2nd year of a specialized educator and I work in an emergency home with the most disadvantaged. “

Hayate El Ghamaoui, 21 years old, Compiègne: “ I am in the 3rd year of a sport-business Bachelor, I am also a volunteer firefighter and elected to the municipal council. Body beauty is not everything, my values, public commitments also matter “.

Adélia Neves, 18, Plachy-Buyon: “ I am in the 1st year of BTS real estate, I am optimistic, smiling and full of joie de vivre “.

Ornella Perinat, 23 years old, Saint-Sulpice: “ I have a master’s degree in wealth management and I have a position of responsibility in finance. In December 2006, granddaughter, I experienced the election of Miss Picardie crowned Miss France “.