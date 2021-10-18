He left a successful series on France 2 to make his film in Vendée

Le Journal du Pays Yonnais See my news

Jérémy Banster © Jamaya

After having held in suspense each evening more than 4 million televiewers in the series Such a big sun on France 2, the actor-director Jeremy Banster has chosen to leave the small screen and the sun of Montpellier to land in Vendée.

The actor said goodbye to his character of Julien Bastide, which he had played for three seasons to devote himself to his second feature film, RAM. A new found freedom that will take all its weight on the land of his great-grandfather Louis Buton, the driving force behind this film project, and Vendée figure who has marked history through his life, his struggles, his commitments. A soldier of the First World War, resistant and deported during the Second, this inhabitant of Aizenay was a model of humanity, tolerance and resilience.

A modern film

Attached to this family hero, who rocked his childhood, Jérémy Banster intends to bring him back to life. But the filmmaker immediately warns:

“It won’t be a biopic on Louis Buton. Nor a historical film. I want to make a modern film, inscribed in its time, in 2022, but which will address the past, the secrets, the unspoken ”.

A love story that draws on the past

Since 2018, Jérémy Banster has been working meticulously on his screenplay. A handwriting that he took care of, with the help of his friend, director and screenwriter David Oelhoffen. “I needed a guard, because this film starts from a family story and I needed an outside look, without affect”, he confides. Three years of work on which he has just put an end to.

RAM tells a love story, that of Ben, grandson of the resistant and deported Vendée Louis Buton and diver on the island of Yeu, and of Anna, professor of political science in Berlin, and daughter of a great cellist German. An improbable encounter between “a man, reclusive on his island, who only feels good underwater and a woman full of life, at ease in society”.

On paper, everything opposes them and yet, “both are in a quest for identity and each will help the other, through their past that they will have to search, stirring up family secrets”. A quest that offers two visions of a historical period. A mirror effect that the author sought to embody the values ​​of his grandfather Louis Buton who “always knew the difference between the Boches and the Germans”.





Jérémy Banster also imagined this modern tale “to engage all generations, including the youngest”. Like a work of memory brought to the big screen. To maintain it, revive it and not to forget. Which then gives all its meaning to the chosen title.

From Ile d’Yeu to Berlin, via Aizenay

The scene is also set. Between the Vendée and Germany. Ben and Anna will transport us to the Ile d’Yeu, Aizenay, La Roche-sur-Yon … to Berlin, but also to the remains of the Mauthausen concentration camp, where Louis Buton was deported. Jérémy Banster already has all the authorizations. The whole will be spellbound by the music of Nathaniel Melachy, a great composer who gave the “A” to big-name films like Wong Kar wai, Guy Ritchie, Luc Besson...

A curly cast

The time has now come to give shape to his characters. The cast is “almost complete” and will have four main characters. In addition to Ben and Anna, the latter’s parents will also have a central role. But the filmmaker still maintains the mystery of those who will embody them in front of the camera. Except for Louis Buton. “It will be the real one! »Admits the director. “He will not be played by an actor. These are the characters who will bring it to life by finding memories, by searching the archives, ”he explains.

For the rest, patience still. But the filmmaker promises a quality distribution and even announces “a nice surprise”. A casting close to the one he imagined, because the scenario convinced.

This pocket casting is an essential asset for the future, that of conquering the hearts of partners. If Jérémy Banster has already conquered the city of Aizenay, the department of Vendée, the city of La Roche-sur-Yon, he now wants to seduce the Region and local entrepreneurs.

“I want to anchor this film here, locally, to share this cinematographic adventure with as many people as possible. Because it is above all a Vendée story ”, he confides.

To seek funds, of course, but not only. Also find talents and skills that will accompany the future production of this feature film. As the artist promises, this film will breathe the Vendée, in its sets, its landscapes, but also its extras, its technicians. “I want everyone to make the film their own.”

Jérémy Banster gives himself a year to tie up the budget. Before shouting his first “Action! »In September 2022.

