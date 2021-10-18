More

    Health pass referral to the CHUM: deliberated on Monday, October 18 at 4 p.m.

    We will know Monday, October 18 at 4 p.m. the decision of the summary court concerning the summons introduced by the management of the CHUM against the unions for obstructing the health pass. The hearing this Saturday, October 16 at the courthouse was punctuated by many suspensions.

    In support of the unions assigned in summary before the president of the judicial tribunal for obstructing the health pass, demonstrators gathered in front of the courthouse in Fort-de-France. This hearing took place the day after the clashes at the Pierre Zobda Quitman hospital.

    From the start of the trial at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, Maître Georges Emmanuel Germany, who represents the three trade unions prosecuted by the CHUM, made several requests for procedural nullities. They gave rise to multiple suspensions of the session. Arguments contested by the opposing party and his lawyer, Jeanne Yang Ting HO.

    The defense wanted the trial to be postponed in order to have time to closely examine the case. This request was rejected by the president of the tribunal.

    The file was not discussed on the merits until late afternoon.

    Health Pass: Referred Court Chum – unions



    The decision of the summary court will be known on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 4 p.m.


