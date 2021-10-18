Health situation, measures … What you need to know before traveling to Europe on All Saints’ Day

Health situation, restrictions, travel regulations … As the All Saints’ Day holidays loom, BFMTV.com takes stock of what you need to know before traveling to Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece, in the UK and the Netherlands.

The All Saints holidays are fast approaching. And if the cases of Covid-19 are on the rise in France for the first time since August, it is still possible to travel outside France.

As a reminder, 32,754 new cases have been identified on French soil over the last seven days, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO). The incidence rate was around 48.7 cases per 100,000 population, a figure up 12% from the previous week.

The government classifies countries and territories into three categories. The “greens” where there is no active circulation of the virus and where no worrying variant is identified. The “oranges” in which an active circulation of the virus, in controlled proportions, is observed. And the “reds”, where Covid-19 is actively circulating as well as its variants qualified as worrying.

All the countries in the European area are classified as “green”. But entry rules and health situations vary from state to state. BFMTV.com provides an update on six European destinations particularly popular with the French in the fall.

Spain

The health situation

In Spain, 4,937 new positive cases have been identified over the last seven days, according to the latest data from the WHO. The incidence rate was also around 10.4 cases per 100,000 population, a figure down 53% from the week before.

It is the country, among the six presented here, which presents the most positive health situation, with a low number of daily cases and an equally low incidence rate.

Travel regulations

To go to Spain, everyone must complete a personal online form, specifies France Diplomatie, the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Once this form is completed, the traveler receives a QR code associated with his trip.

France being part of the regions qualified “at risk” by the Spanish Ministry of Health, it is mandatory to present either a certification of vaccination against Covid-19 dating at least 14 days, or a negative screening certificate dating from less than 48 hours (antigen test) or less than 72 hours (PCR test), either a certificate of recovery from Covid-19 or the EU digital Covid certificate.

Children under 12 are not affected by these regulations.

Sanitary measures

According to France Diplomatie, the Spanish territory is subject to the rules of the “new normal”. Wearing a mask is compulsory for people over 6 years old in enclosed spaces open to the public or open to the public, in open spaces when the distance of 1.5 m is not possible between each group and in all transport (air, land and sea).

According to the different Autonomous Communities, the rules also differ. In Catalonia, for example, businesses must respect a gauge of 70% of their reception capacity. In Extremadura, only six people are allowed to dine together indoors and out. All the specifics are indicated here.

Portugal

The health situation

In Portugal, 4,528 new positive cases have been identified over the last seven days, according to the latest data from WHO. The incidence rate was also around 44 cases per 100,000 population, a figure up 9% from the week before.

Travel regulations

To travel to Portugal, French travelers must present a digital EU Covid certificate, indicating either a full vaccination of at least 14 days, or immunity confirmed by a PCR test of more than 11 days, or a negative result a PCR test less than 72 hours old or an antigen test less than 48 hours old.

Travelers under the age of 12 are exempted from presenting this certificate or the result of a screening test.

Sanitary measures

When arriving in Portugal, travelers must undergo a temperature measurement and complete a form required by the Portuguese health authorities.

The country entered its third and final phase of easing restrictions on October 1, explains the website of the French Embassy in Portugal. It is necessary to present a digital certificate or negative test to access bars and nightclubs. However, it is no longer mandatory to show it to go to a restaurant, hotel or local accommodation.

Wearing a mask is no longer compulsory outside. It is used in public transport, hospitals, theaters and large retail stores.

Italy

, The health situation

In Italy, 17,426 new positive cases have been identified over the last seven days, according to the latest data from the WHO. The incidence rate was also around 29.2 cases per 100,000 population, a figure down 8% from the week before.





Travel regulations

All travelers must complete a tracking form before arriving in Italy, says France Diplomatie. They must also present either full proof of vaccination, a negative PCR or antigen test within 48 hours, or a certificate of cure.

Sanitary measures

A health pass is mandatory for lunch inside restaurants, to see a show, to go to a museum, an amusement park or a casino. You must also be in possession of this document for interregional public transport. All the activities and places where it is requested are listed on the website of the French Embassy in Italy.

Greece

The health situation

In Greece, 16,718 new positive cases have been identified over the last seven days, according to the latest data from WHO. The incidence rate was also around 156 cases per 100,000 population, a figure up 9% from the week before.

Travel regulations

All travelers must complete before arriving in Italy a location form, indicates France Diplomacy. They must also present either full proof of vaccination, a negative PCR or antigen test within 48 hours, or a certificate of cure.

Random screening can also take place when travelers arrive in Greece, regardless of their nationality.

Sanitary measures

In Greece, wearing a mask and respecting distances, 1.5 m, throughout the country are compulsory in all public spaces indoors, at workplaces, as well as on public transport. These rules also apply externally, in situations where the distancing rules cannot apply.

The sanitary pass is necessary to eat inside restaurants, to go to museums, cinemas and theaters. The website of the French Embassy in Greece lists all the places that request it.

UK

The health situation

In the United Kingdom, 283,756 new positive cases have been identified over the past seven days, according to the latest data from the WHO. The incidence rate was also around 418 cases per 100,000 population, a figure up 14% from the week before.

It is the country, out of the six presented here, with the highest number of new daily cases and with the highest incidence rate.

Travel regulations

To travel to the United Kingdom, travelers must present a “passenger locator form”, including information relating to the origin of the person as well as the place in which the possible period of quarantine will be carried out.

You must present a complete proof of vaccination and proof of purchase of a test to be carried out two days after arrival in the territory.

For those who are not fully vaccinated, it will be necessary to present a negative test of less than 72 hours, the reservation and the proof of purchase of two tests to be carried out on the 2nd and 8th day of arrival in the territory and respect a period isolation for 10 days.

Sanitary measures

In the UK, many restrictions have been lifted, although they vary across England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland. In England, according to the English government website, it is recommended to wear a mask in heavily frequented and closed places. The health pass can be requested in certain cultural places, in restaurants and nightclubs.

Netherlands

The health situation

In the Netherlands, 22,702 new positive cases were recorded over the last seven days, according to the latest data from WHO. The incidence rate was also around 130.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a figure up 51% from the week before.

Travel regulations

France is classified as both a “yellow” EU country and a “high risk” country for the Netherlands, according to France Diplomatie. It is therefore necessary to present the EU digital Covid certificate. But also the negative result of a PCR test of less than 48 hours and to complete a health declaration. People with a complete vaccination schedule are exempt from the obligation to test if they can demonstrate it, by presenting the digital EU Covid certificate.

Sanitary measures

With the exception of public transport, wearing a mask is no longer compulsory inside public places, unless a distance of one and a half meters between each person is not possible.

An application, called Coronacheck, will have to be downloaded to allow people who have been vaccinated or have a negative test to generate a QR code, in particular required for bars, restaurants and cultural places.