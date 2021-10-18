her tender nod to Kate Middleton

During his first Q&A on his Instagram account on the occasion of his Earthshot award (ceremony rewarding those whose actions improve the environment), Prince William was closer to his audience. While the future King of England was speaking from his office, Internet users were able to see some photographs in the background. The first was Kate Middleton and him at their engagement, a famous photo from 2010. The second photo showed her two children, the oldest, George and Charlotte.

During this digital exchange, Prince William had the opportunity to show his language skills by speaking Spanish and even answered a question about the possible reality of unicorns. However, it is not his ability to speak other than English or have a sense of humor that has caught the attention of Internet users but the two clichés behind him. Photographs which therefore relate the longevity of the couple formed by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.





The photograph of Kate Middleton and Prince William recalls a period when all eyes were on the young couple. Kate and William met at St Andrews University in 2001. At the time, the two young lovers separated for the first time in 2007 before reforming a few months later. It was in 2010 that Kate Middleton and Prince William got engaged, during a private trip to Kenya after the agreement of Queen Elizabeth (…)

