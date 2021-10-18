Here is our selection of the best 2021 advent calendars!

Every year, from December 1 to 24, Advent calendars delight young and old, all faithful and eager to discover, day after day, different surprises. Here is our selection for the end of the year 2021!

The Advent Calendar Back to the Future III

Good news for fans of the Back To The Future saga, the Playmobil advent calendar is back in a new version!

This time, young and old will be able to reconstruct 4 cult scenes from the third and last opus of Retour Vers Le Futur! Starting in the year 1955 and propelled in 1885 at the time of the Far West, Marty helped by Doc must once again repair the time machine to return to his time. Several characters and accessories are available in this calendar. Note that in this edition, you will also find new accessories for the Delorean set (70317)!

The Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar (2021)

The flagship advent calendar for several years, the LEGO Harry Potter 2021 Advent Calendar (76390) is there.

Featuring 24 windows that open to each reveal a surprise to build and play with, the LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar allows you this year to recreate the arrival of the letters from Hogwarts in the fireplace, taking in the gold in Gringott’s chest, meet Hedwig and more! The latter includes 6 LEGO Harry Potter minifigures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy, Dudley Dursley and Gripsec as well as accessories. Bonus of this new edition, behind window 24 hides a colorful spinning top that will allow you to have an even more exciting experience with the board game printed on the calendar! Note that it also includes 2 random wizard card tiles (16 collectible in total) to make the pre-Christmas atmosphere magical.

The Beery Christmas Advent Calendar

For this 2021 edition, Saveur Bière is innovating by offering an offbeat and original Advent calendar with… for the first time 25 beers and a blend in it! While there is no question of extending Advent, Saveur Bière offers a special day by discovering two beers from the same brewery to mix to create a “blend”, a new unique beer to create yourself. This “mixing” brewing technique is very popular with beer professionals in Europe.

Beery Christmas 2021 is the perfect opportunity to get to know the world of beer better. It brings together tasting tips and anecdotes on the history of hops. Each of the breweries has been carefully selected to offer a unique tasting experience. Moreover, the design of this 9th edition honors the faces of the brewers who collaborated in the development of this calendar.

Alcohol abuse is dangerous for your health, alcoholic drinks should be consumed in moderation.

The Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar (2021)

A classic from Lego that will delight the whole family. With the LEGO Star Wars 2021 Advent Calendar Building Set (753079), children and adults will find a little gift every day when they wake up to wait for Christmas.

This year, this calendar features 7 LEGO Star Wars minifigures, including the Mandalorian and Child (Grogu), also affectionately known as Baby Yoda, dressed in festive outfits, a Desert Raider Tusken, an IG-11 and the IT Interrogator Droid. -O as well as 11 buildable mini-vehicles including Razor Crest, Riot Mar’s ship, Imperial troop transporter, X-wing, TIE fighter, Imperial light cruiser, Boba Fett’s ship, and stroller floating of the Child! Finally, note that an E-Web heavy repeating snow blaster, training targets, desert raider weapon storage and a snow thrower are also included!

The GraviTrax Advent Calendar

At the opening of each box of this advent calendar rather intended for children, GraviTrax fans will have the pleasure of discovering construction elements to complete their collection, enrich and boost their marble circuits. This calendar brings together many special elements (mono-rail, speed rail…), several action blocks, but also new elements, such as new innovative construction tiles and an incredible golden ball, totally exclusive! The set is compatible with all products in the GraviTrax range.

Advent Calendar The strange Christmas of Mr. Jack

A great pop-up advent calendar. Find all the characters from Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas in this wonderfully terrifying Advent calendar from Huginn & Muninn. Against the backdrop of a battle between the pumpkin king and Santa Claus, this extremely original calendar surprises with its 25 scary decorations and its superb 30 cm pop-up tree! And as a gift, you can even read a pocket-sized encyclopedia on the world of Halloween.

The Funko POP Dragon Ball Z Advent Calendar

Spend the holidays with your Dragon Ball Z heroes in Funko Pop figures!

This 24-piece Dragon Ball Z themed Pocket Pop advent calendar brings surprises every day during the month of December by revealing a different Pocket Pop! These 24 mini figures will help you to wait until the big day in the company of the best characters from the Dragon Ball universe!

The Biotyfull box Advent calendar

Discover inside 30 beauty products in Sale Format (No samples and no accessories!).

Inside, discover a range of cosmetic products, never before presented in the Biotyfull box! 560 € of Beauty Products, 1 FULL-size product to open every day, or 25 boxes to open, 100% Organic / Natural products made in France | Respectful of animals, all in a Magnificent Box with Hot Foil Stamping in Limited Edition.

Escape Hunt 2021 Advent Calendar

Escape Hunt is relaunching its escape game advent calendar for this year 2021. Available everywhere in France and Belgium in Escape Hunt establishments and for sale on the website for € 19.90, the calendar will offer you a chocolate every day and above all 24 new challenges and puzzles to solve over the days while waiting Xmas ! In addition, each week, win many prizes up for grabs! Meet Santa Claus at Virtual Room, laser-game games or even escape games to print and play at home! An original experience for all gourmets and curious in search of challenges.

Harry Potter Advent Calendar

You will have to restrain yourself not to open this Harry Potter calendar under official license from Warner Bros as soon as you receive it! It is only from December 1, that you will be able to discover a new gift on the topic of the school of magic of Hogwarts. This calendar contains 24 Gryffindor house surprises (pairs of Gryffindor socks, Hogwarts stickers, Gryffindor badge, accessories, badge, laces, key chain, bracelet, magic wand pens, etc.).

The Escape Advent Calendar – Mystery at the Bottom of the Sea

At the opening of each box of this advent calendar, escape game fans will be able to discover new clues to try to find the discoveries of the biologists on board the VEGA. Progress from box to box and fight your way into the depths. Will you solve the mystery of the sunken submarine? This calendar brings together many special elements to play as investigators: more than 46 puzzle cards and 14 fragments scattered in the 24 boxes of this 2021 advent calendar. An original puzzle and investigation game!

(+18 years) The Marc Dorcel Advent calendar

This year, Dorcel is reinventing the advent calendar for adults with a box of all the pleasures with a sensual and elegant design and high-end content. Seven erotic games and accessories, five sensual cosmetic products in sales format and twelve premium sex toys, all from prestigious brands such as Dorcel, Womanizer, YesforLov or even Tenga: each of the 24 boxes of this 2021 edition calendar of pleasures contains an invitation to reach the peaks of pleasure. This box is for both men and women! This new calendar is sold at a price of 199 euros, the 24 selected products representing a real value of 549 euros.

