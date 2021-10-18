Here it all begins, two actors as a couple: romantic trip by car to formalize

These are stories that still fascinate as much. Relationships have always been made and broken on film sets around the world. Some of the bigger actors have found their other half this way and it can happen to younger ones. This is the case of two stars of the daily series Here it all begins (TF1). To know Lucien Belvès Mariani and Alizée Bochet. While the duo have been complicit on social networks for a long time now, it was not until Monday, October 18, 2021 that they finally decided to formalize their relationship.





Indeed, on Instagram, they posted the same story immortalized during a road trip. A cuddly outing because Lucien and Alizée seem to be clinging to each other, even going so far as to exchange a stealthy kiss. There is no longer any doubt as to the nature of their relationship. Internet users and fans of‘Here it all begins however certainly suspected it as the actors appear inseparable in recent months. Taking a closer look at their Instagram account, we can imagine that their romance began in December 2020, just a month after the fiction’s launch.