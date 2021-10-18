his grandson Cameron is “a colossus of 1.80m”

The succession is perhaps assured. Son of David Hallyday and Alexandra Pastor, Cameron already impresses his people from the top of his 17 years, celebrated on October 8. It must be said that the young man seems to have inherited the presence of dad and his illustrious grandfather Johnny, to the point of being compared to a “colossus” by Sylvie Vartan. “He measures not far from 1.80 meters”, underlined his grandmother in S the magazine of Sophie Davant in January.

If he is very discreet, the little brother of Ilona (26 years old) and Emma (24 years old), born of the marriage between David Hallyday and Estelle Lefébure, could soon take all the light. True to his DNA, the young man is attracted to the artistic way: he even sang on his dad’s last album, Imagine a world, released in 2020 and prepared during the first confinement. “I was missing voices so I asked him to kindly lend me his voice on a title to flesh out the song a little,” David Hallyday told Laurent Delahousse at the JT of France 2, in October 2020.





“He loves singing,” he continued. little happiness in something “, added David Hallyday, just as delighted to have seen his son practice the drums like him. Even if Cameron does not only have music in his life: “He wants to be in the world of cinema, confided his dad in 2019. (…)

