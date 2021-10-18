More

    Historic Christchurch city wizard fired by city council

    After more than thirty years of service, Ian Brackenbury Channell, the wizard of Christchurch (New Zealand) was forced by the city council to step down. At 88, he was a city celebrity with his black dress, long beard, tousled hair and a pointy hat on his head.

    This magician was involved in all fights, lambasting policies or leading a fight to prevent “the soul of the city from being attacked” when the red phone booths had to be painted blue. He was called upon to cast spells to influence the results of major rugby matches or to perform a rain dance in Australia.

    Promote a more dynamic and modern city

    “It’s a tough decision to end this contract,” said Lynn McClelland, deputy to Christchurch City Council. “The council is grateful to him for his precious and special contribution to the cultural life of our city, and he will forever be part of our history. “

    The deputy explained that the magic no longer corresponds to the image that the city intends to promote. The new programs “will increasingly reflect our diverse communities and showcase a vibrant, diverse and modern city,” said Lynn McClelland.


    “Unimaginative Bureaucrats”

    UK-born Ian Brackenbury Channell is a former Royal Air Force aviator and Leeds University graduate with a double major in psychology and sociology. He arrived in Christchurch in 1974. When he started speaking in public, the city council demanded his arrest.

    But he eventually became so popular that ten years later, when he threatened to leave after a spell failed, city council asked him to stay. In 1990, Prime Minister Mike Moore officially named him “Magician of New Zealand”. Since 1998, the sorcerer has been paid NZ $ 16,000 per year to perform his duties as a sorcerer.

    He did not hide his anger after the city council’s decision. “It’s a bunch of bureaucrats with no imagination,” he said. “They don’t think of ways to promote Christchurch abroad. They don’t take advantage of my global awareness. “


