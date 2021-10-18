History! Between promo and ODR, the Huawei Watch GT2 is at -70% 🔥

Simply the best price ever for the Huawei Watch GT2. There is no longer any hesitation to have.

This is quite simply the best price ever for the Huawei Watch GT2. Huawei’s highly versatile smartwatch costs just 68.79 euros today instead of 229 after a cash back offer. That’s 70% off! To reach this price, you will first have to buy it from Amazon which offers it at 98.79 euros. Amount from which we can then deduct the 30 reimbursed deferred by Huawei (form here). At this price, there is no hesitation to be had.

Huawei Watch GT 2: arguably one of the best smartwatches

We test smartwatches very regularly, and we can assure you: the Huawei Watch GT 2 is one of the best. It conquered all of our needs with premium features, sensors and design. Note that this is the “Sport” version delivered with a rubber strap (and not in leather as in the photo).





In terms of functionality and sensors, this watch is very versatile. In particular, it makes it possible to monitor running, cycling or swimming very effectively. Yes, the Huawei Watch GT2 is waterproof up to 5ATM, which is 50 meters deep. You will also be able to track your health-related data: sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, etc. from the connected watch or from the application available for free on iOS and Android.

In terms of autonomy, the Watch GT 2 does not demerit either since we were able to wear it for a week during our test. If you deactivate the GPS, its battery can even accompany you for almost two weeks. Huawei announces a 30-hour battery life with GPS and other sensors on all the time.

From a more technical point of view, know that the watch has a Kirin A1 processor which comes with 4 GB of RAM. The operating system of the watch, LiteOS, is very well optimized, which allows good performance to be obtained without compromising on battery life.

To find out more, do not hesitate to read our review of the Huawei Watch GT2.

