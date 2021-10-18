Hollywood film crews strike narrowly averted

Camera operators, set builders, costume designers, makeup artists … threatened to strike from midnight Sunday in the face of the blocking of negotiations on a new collective agreement.

A strike by Hollywood film crews that threatened to cripple the US film industry from Monday was narrowly averted, thanks to an agreement on the working conditions of these technical employees being reached, the report said. main union in the sector. “It’s a Hollywood movie endingMatthew Loeb, president of the IATSE union, which represents tens of thousands of these entertainment workers, said in a statement on Saturday evening.

Camera operators, set builders, costume designers, make-up artists … These employees threatened to strike from midnight Sunday in the face of the blocking of negotiations on a new collective agreement. The deal has yet to be approved by union members.





Despite months of discussions, the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) – which notably represents Disney, Warner or even Netflix – refused to accede to some of their demands. The convention now proposed “addresses fundamental issues, including reasonable rest periods, meal breaks, living wages for those at the bottom of the pay scale, and significant increases in compensationOn the part of companies, in particular listed the union’s statement.

“We took on some of the richest and most powerful tech and entertainment companies in the world, and we secured a deal with AMPTP that meets the needs of our members.Matthew Loeb added. AMPTP confirmed the deal to CNN, without commenting further.

The movement of these technical workers had obtained many marks of support, for example from actors like Julia Louis-Dreyfus or Samuel L. Jackson, but also from left political figures like Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren.

The last major social movement Hollywood experienced was the writers’ strike that paralyzed the American audiovisual sector in 2007-2008. The 100-day conflict caused a shortfall of two billion dollars, according to independent estimates. But the little hands of the cinema have not put down their camera, brush or accessory since 1945, when a six-month strike degenerated into violent clashes in front of the Warner Bros. studios.