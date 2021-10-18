Hoped for at CA Brive, the 3rd row of Racing Jordan Joseph finally takes the direction of Pau

“In the permanent concern of supporting the progression and development of our young talents, Racing 92 has decided to lend Jordan Joseph to the Section Paloise until the end of the season,” said a press release from the Ile-de-France club. this Monday evening.

A strong relationship with Sébastien Piqueronies

A blow for the CAB which intended to digitally replace Fa’aso’o, seriously injured in one hand. The presence of the former coach of the Bleuets, Sébastien Piqueronies, at the head of the Section with whom he was double U20 world champion, clearly weighed in the choice of the player and his club.

Benjamin Pommier