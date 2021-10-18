More

    Hoped for at CA Brive, the 3rd row of Racing Jordan Joseph finally takes the direction of Pau

    Sports


    “In the permanent concern of supporting the progression and development of our young talents, Racing 92 has decided to lend Jordan Joseph to the Section Paloise until the end of the season,” said a press release from the Ile-de-France club. this Monday evening.

    A strong relationship with Sébastien Piqueronies

    A blow for the CAB which intended to digitally replace Fa’aso’o, seriously injured in one hand. The presence of the former coach of the Bleuets, Sébastien Piqueronies, at the head of the Section with whom he was double U20 world champion, clearly weighed in the choice of the player and his club.

    Receive our CAB Match Day newsletter by email and find essential and exclusive information on your favorite club.


    NL {“path”: “mini-registration”, “id”: “MT_Sports_CAB”, “accessCode”: “14031165”, “allowGCS”: “true”, “bodyClass”: “ripo_generic”, “contextLevel”: “KEEP_ALL “,” filterKeywords “:” 1 | 10 | 11 | 14 | 16 | 17123 “,” template “:” generic “,” hasEssentiel “:” true “,” articleid “:” 4031165 “,” idArticlesList “:” 4031165 “,” departmentid “:” 237 “,” zoneid “:” 11384 “,” keywords “:” 1 | 10 | 11 | 14 | 16 | 17123 “,” premium “:” false “,” pubs “:” high_banners | article “,” site “:” MT “,” subDomain “:” www “,” urlTitle “:” hope-au-ca-brive-le-3e-ligne-du-racing-jordan-joseph-takes-finally -the-direction-of-pau “}

    Benjamin Pommier


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleThe stock market has trouble digesting the slowdown in the Chinese economy in the last quarter, market news
    Next articlebarely released, the film is already pirated

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC