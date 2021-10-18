Calling up Windows 11 Task Manager is a common operation for those who are more than basic users. There are several ways to call it, we will detail them for you here.

Windows 11 Task Manager is a very useful tool to force quit applications, block them or check which software or process is consuming undue resources on your PC. It is very comprehensive and allows you to go relatively in depth in the use of your resources. Microsoft offers several ways to open it and we detail the main ones here.

How do I open Windows 11 Task Manager?

It is possible to launch the Task Manager via keyboard shortcuts alone or by interacting with the graphical interface.

Let’s start with the most classic by making the association of keys Ctrl + Alt + Del Where Ctrl + Alt + Del. A black screen appears with several possibilities, select the last one Task Manager to launch it.

Second combination of keys: Ctrl + Shift + Esc which has the advantage of avoiding going through the black screen of the previous method.

You can also press Windows + X which launches the contextual menu of the Windows button on the far left of the Taskbar. You can also get it by right-clicking on the Windows button. You just have to select the Taskbar row.

Another possibility: click on the Windows button Where To research and type in Task manager. Click when it appears in the results field.





Finally, you can press the Windows key + R for throwing Execute. Just type “taskmgr.exe»In the field to the right of Open and the Task Manager opens. Note that this command also works with Command Prompt (Windows key + X + I).

You now know all the possibilities to find and launch Task Manager on Windows 11.