how long will the increase last?

The price of fuel is expected to continue to rise, being directly correlated to that of oil. However, oil prices have reached levels not seen since 2014 due to the economic recovery.

Another 2 cents more at the pump last week. Diesel and unleaded petrol reached historically high levels, at 1.56 euros per liter for the first and 1.62 euros for the second. That is more than in the fall of 2018, when the yellow vests crisis erupted.

It is difficult to predict until when the rise in prices will continue. “No one knows since the price of gasoline is directly correlated to that of a barrel of oil, with a difference of ten days. This is currently above 85 dollars, a relatively high price”, explains on BFMTV Philippe Chalmin, economist and professor at Paris Dauphine, specialist in raw materials.

In nine months, the price of a barrel of oil has soared 65%. In question, the global economic recovery with the restart of energy-intensive industries. And this rise is expected to continue.

Some analysts are forecasting an increase of up to $ 100 a barrel. Because in addition to the economic recovery, “oil is caught in the aspiration of natural gas prices” and there is currently a “movement of use of oil to replace gas, especially for heating in a certain number of countries “, notes Philippe Chalmin.

“But natural gas is now worth between 170 and 200 dollars in oil equivalent. That is to say twice as expensive”, adds the economist.





“Not a temporary winter shock”

According to him, the rise in fuel prices could continue, but will not be “necessarily huge”. While for Damien Courvalin, the (French) head of energy research and senior commodity strategist at Goldman Sachs, prices will continue to rise but above all will remain high in the years to come.

“This is not a temporary winter shock as could be the case for gas. It is in fact the start of a significant rise in oil prices,” he said in the statement. CNBC’s “Street Signs” show, quoted by BFM Bourse.

It remains to be seen what the government intends to do to limit the increase from having too much of an impact on the portfolio of the French. Two solutions are mentioned: lower taxes and the implementation of a “fuel check”, on the same model as the energy check.

“I believe that the government’s position is relatively wise. Touching the tax system would not really make sense given the costs that this represents. Because 1 cent less tax at the pump is 500 million euros “loss of earnings,” says Philippe Chalmin.

Instead of lowering taxes to limit the rise in prices, as claimed by several political figures, the economist would prefer a system allowing “to reach those who really need it”. Namely, “modest households, and those who are forced to borrow their car to go to work or to work”. The government has not yet made a decision.