how the increase in the price of fuel is exploding the bills of the French

The rise in oil prices weighs on the budget of motorists and on that of homes which are still heated with fuel oil. His price has reached its 2012 level: more than one euro per liter.

On the roads of the Somme, a truck swallows several hundred kilometers a day. Its cargo? Liters of fuel oil, a fuel that is seeing its price soar, to the dismay of consumers. The bearer of bad news for a few days is Tony Watleb, fuel delivery man for 20 years. He just paid 905 liters to a retiree, billed 20% more than last year. “It’s more than my retirement, I can’t heat less because I’m 87 years old, but it’s difficult “, explains the latter.

The price of fuel oil is catching up to its 2012 level: more than one euro per liter. The amount of bills soared, and some Tony Watleb customers can no longer afford to fill up with fuel for the winter. “It hurts a lot to my heart when I see some old people who can’t heat themselves, it makes me really sad“, says the delivery man.