how to find the cheapest station

This is the great quest of motorists in times of rising fuel prices: to find the cheapest station. Several websites and mobile applications now make it possible to meet this demand.

An official website …

First of all, there is an official website, put online by the Ministry of the Economy and Finance since 2007.

“The www.prix-carburants.gouv.fr site provides consumers with clear, real-time information on fuel prices at the pump, thanks to the constant updates to which the 9,900 referenced points of sale are required. Through regular checks, the DGCCRF checks the fairness of the information provided on this platform, “said a press release issued at the time of a major overhaul of the site in 2018, in order to make it easier to use.

It allows you to consult the price of the stations in the form of a list or directly on a map. The search allows you to filter by selecting the desired fuel, its municipality or its department or the type of brand (“Major”, “large and medium surface” or “independent”) and the additional services offered (motorhome area , bar, charging stations, shops, inflation station, public toilets, wifi …).

Note that it is also possible to “Find outlets for a route”, which is rather practical for anticipating refueling stops on a long journey, when departing on vacation for example. This is also the case with Waze and some on-board GPS navigators, which can give you the location and prices of stations.

… and many mobile applications

Particularly complete and rather reliable, the official platform does not however have a mobile application, preferring an optimized mobile site.

This is also the case for the Carbu.com site, which lists the prices of stations in France, but also in Belgium and Luxembourg. No mobile application but a website optimized for mobile.

On Android and Apple smartphones, however, there are many applications such as Esssence & Co (mon-essence.fr website), Fuel Flash or even Fuelio (Android only), which claim more than a million downloads and with similar ratings. or above 4 out of 5 stars.

“We generally experience an increase in connections during the summer period but the particularity noted this year is that this increase has been maintained since the start of the school year with nearly 800,000 monthly users who use Essence & Co in recent months, ie more than 40% of usual traffic” , explains a spokesperson for the application.

Quite logically, “the variations in the number of users are felt as soon as we encounter significant variations in the price of fuel or during periods of shortage”, he continues, referring to more than a million daily connections at the time of the yellow vests crisis.





What potential savings?

The main advantage of using these online services is the potential savings:

“We observe on perimeters of 5 kilometers differences of about 20 cents between the least expensive and the most expensive referenced station. This represents 10 euros in savings. This difference can be seen regardless of the type of fuel”, note Essence & Co.

It is enough to look at a few examples of the price range for diesel in a few cities in France to be convinced: in Paris, with the widest range. 37 cents difference, we have a difference of 18.50 euros on a full 50 liters.

In Marseille, on the other hand, the range is half as large, so the maximum savings are twice as small, at 9.50 euros.

We must of course take into account the additional distance to be achieved for a fair balance of these savings. If you drive 20 kilometers more to reach the cheapest station, it will cost you the price of 2 liters (round trip) for a vehicle with an average consumption of 5 liters per 100 kilometers. Count the cost of 4 liters if your consumption is closer to 10 liters per 100, which quite quickly reduces the interest in looking a little further for cheaper fuel.

Some tips

Before you start, ask yourself the question of the reliability of the proposed price. At the last reading of average prices in France, diesel was displayed at 1.56 euros per liter, SP95 at 1.66 euros: if the difference with this average price is too large, there may be an error. or a price that was updated too long ago.

These sites and applications are not infallible and are most often based on information provided by users.

In Brive-la-Gaillarde (Corrèze), for example, we had spotted on Carbu.com a price under 1.40 euros per liter offered by a Lidl supermarket. However, this price was updated almost 4 months ago … and Lidl has never sold fuel in France.

On the competing site mon-essence.fr, we do not find this phantom station … but an ultra-competitive price of 0.660 euros per liter of diesel in another nearby station, information “updated yesterday”. Surely the confusion of a user with the price of E85 superethanol, which is approaching these prices.

Also check: whether the station allows 24-hour self-service with card payment or the station’s opening hours. So as not to make a return trip for nothing.