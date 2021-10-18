how to follow the announcement of the new MacBook Pros live

Here is how to follow live the Apple keynote dedicated to the new MacBook Pros as well as to the brand’s new generation chip. We can also expect information about AirPods 3 headphones.

Apple is now organizing its second keynote for the start of the school year. The first had lifted the veil among others on the iPhone 13. This new event will focus on the new MacBook Pro. Everything suggests that we will discover the new chip designed by the Apple brand: Apple M1X, M1 Pro or M1 Max? In addition, some also hope to discover all fresh, brand new AirPods 3.

Here is how to follow Apple’s keynote live so as not to miss any of the news that the firm has in store for us.

How to follow the Apple keynote live

To follow Apple’s keynote, meet today, Monday, October 18, at 7 p.m. (Metropolitan France time). All you have to do is play the video below, posted on the brand’s YouTube channel.

That’s not all. Frandroid is also mobilizing on Twitch. You will be able to follow the conference with the comments of Melinda Davan-Soulas, our journalist specializing in Apple, but also in the company of YouTuber Léo Duff. The show will be conducted by our host Arnaud Gelineau. We invite you to our FrandroidLive channel this evening.





In addition, you can also follow the thread of the conference by returning to this article to discover our live hot comments.

What we expect from this Apple keynote

As mentioned above, this new Apple keynote should be the scene of the announcement of the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro. We expect in particular a mini-LED screen and the disappearance of the Touch Bar on the keyboard. Very recent hallway noises also evoke notch screens on these computers, as well as Apple M1 Pro and Apple M1 Max chips. Until now, we heard rather about a possible M1X chip. The brand will undoubtedly clarify these gray areas. Right now, we have to rely on the conference’s promise of speed: “Hang on“.

In addition, it is not impossible to have information on the new wireless headphones from Apple: the AirPods 3 and / or the AirPods 2 Pro. It will also be recalled in passing that the coming days are particularly loaded with announcements in the world of tech.