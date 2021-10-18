“I am aware of the risks …”: A baby at all costs for a mother of large families

She is one of the star moms of Large families, life in XXL. Cindy Van Der Auwera shares her daily life with her husband Sébastien and their eleven children (aged 2 to 18), in the successful TF1 show. Recently, she notably mentioned a painful subject, that of her miscarriage. Asked by Star TV (for its edition of October 18, 2021), the forties returned to this test.

Cindy Van Der Auwera is a woman who prefers to stay positive. Despite her miscarriage, she does not give up the idea of ​​expanding her family despite the dangers. “I always look up, no matter what. So if it has to happen, it will happen and I’m very optimistic. I am aware of the risks involved because doctors recommend a maximum of five cesarean sections. And I had eleven. But I’ve been examined up and down and across and it’s alright“, she confided to our colleagues.





She draws her strength and optimism from her tribe, which is more united than ever. But it is also another painful event which forged his character: “I lost my father very young, when he was only 44 years old. It made me understand that we had to enjoy life because we don’t know what the future holds. ” Cindy Van Der Auwera therefore takes advantage of every moment with her family. And who knows, their love may soon multiply with the arrival of another baby.

It’s in the episode of Large families of Thursday, September 30 that Sébastien’s wife had revealed her miscarriage. “Children have been asking for a twelfth or a twelfth for some time. We also dream of it. But getting pregnant at 40 is complicated. A few months ago, I got pregnant. But I lost it … It’s very hard. We say to ourselves: ‘What did I do …’, ‘I did things badly’. We put the blame on ourselves. But no, that’s not what you have to say to yourself. Maybe it wasn’t the day, the place … It wasn’t the time“, she explained.