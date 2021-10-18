“I can’t stand it! It annoys me”: Jean-Paul Rouve, annoyed by the criticisms on the Tuches

If there is one thing that infuriates Jean-Paul Rouve, it is indeed the stereotypes about people from the North. In an interview with journalist Audrey-Crespo Mara in Seven to Eight, this Sunday, October 17, 2021, the 54-year-old actor (from Dunkirk) returned to his cinematographic journey. Featured at Little Nicolas alongside Audrey Lamy – in theaters on October 20 -, the latter is poured out on the many criticisms received concerning the film The Tuche, released in 2011.

After having brilliantly interpreted the role of Jeff Tuche, Jean-Paul Rouve shared having a lot of affection for this film. Very attached to the benevolent image of the characters, the latter confided in being very affected by the criticisms made against people from the north of France. Stereotypes which do not target him personally as an actor but which target “some of his friends, or other family members, yes. “” When we criticize ‘Les Tuche’, I take it badly, “he said.I do not support ! It annoys me. It’s silly, but here it is …“





This image of “beauf“is not considered to be pejorative in the eyes of the actor. On the contrary. It also reminds him of sweet childhood memories that are dear to him. Because as he told Audrey-Crespo Mara, Jean-Paul Rouve remembered that his maternal family – coming from the lower middle class – watched “with a certain contempt“his father, a shipyard worker.”Maybe it gave me the strength to want more“, then assumed the father of Clotaire.

And his family, Jean-Paul Rouve, is very keen on it. In an interview with the magazine Society last January, the actor returned to all the help he provides to his parents. His father having a poor pension, the actor continues to help his parents financially. “I have a good life, I don’t have money problems. But I try to keep one foot in a France that I knew, a working-class France“, he confided.