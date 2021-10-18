“I don’t want this anymore”

The revolution is underway for Alexia Laroche-Joubert. On October 13, we learned that the former patron of Star Academy was appointed as president of the company Miss France. For her part, Sylvie Tellier remained general manager of the competition. A major upheaval for the famous TF1 competition which could already undergo some modifications as of next December during the Miss France 2022 election. “Together, they continue the dynamic development of the brand and the entertainment program, while preserving its emblematic values ​​and fundamentals.“, could we read in the press release.





In an interview with the Parisian, Alexia Laroche-Joubert spoke about the evolution of the competition which will be broadcast on TF1 on December 11, live from Caen. “I had a concern in previous editions: we were too much in a Victoria’s Secret fashion show and models. I don’t want that anymore “, let go of the CEO of Adventure Line Productions.

The devotees of the contest can therefore expect a new philosophy in the approach of the contest. “We will see more participants tell each other, explain their motivations to understand what they want to do with it. The Miss is not just a girl who rocks two-pieces!“she said.

