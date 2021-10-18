“I once had a toxic relationship with a man who had a hold on me”

Marine Delterme is the heroine of the TF1 TV movie Far from home, this Monday, October 18 on TF1. On this occasion, the actress made a revelation about her private life.
TF1’s TV movie Far from home, broadcast this Monday, October 18, follows the story of Morgane, hired as an au pair in a French family in Amsterdam, even if the fiction was not completely shot there. She will quickly discover at Victoire (Marine Delterme) and Guillaume (Marc Lavoine) a strange, stifling atmosphere, and even more frightening when she realizes that the young girl she is replacing has disappeared … Marine Delterme, which turns the farewell toAlice Nevers with a wedding at stake, embodies “An ambivalent character, who has suffered, a complex character, a mistreated and fragile woman. The more we advance, the more we understand that she is worried about something. It’s like a Russian doll whose new facets are discovered.” And the actress has found some coincidences with her personal life.
“I felt myself drifting”, says Marine Delterme
“I put a lot of myself, of course, entrusts Marine Delterme about this character, in this fiction which makes one think of a sordid news item. When you’ve been lucky enough to have lived part of your life, you can go get these things rather than play them. “ And to explain: “I have already experienced toxic relationships in my life, with a man who had a hold on me, I felt myself drifting. This is what the series also says. Handling of France 2, in which I’m going to play, which shows that even a woman who has power can find herself in the grip. I didn’t have to look very far from myself to play this. “
“It’s a very nice message to get across”, considers Marine Delterme
In Far from home, Marine Delterme toured for the first time with Marc Lavoine, a longtime friend. But also with the young Lucie Fagedet, who thus gives to see a different image than that of Laëtitia, the daughter of Parents instructions, which she embodied for eight seasons. “There are in this thriller very beautiful characters, in particular this woman and this young girl, played by Lucie Fagedet. There is a beautiful scene of complicity between them besides, where Victoire tells her to take flight and to see the world, and another where Morgane tells her friend that she is going to see the world and that the world is big. It is a very beautiful message to pass. We are stronger than we think, c this is also the message of this fiction “, valued Marine Delterme, who did not paint the paintings that we see on the screen, despite his artistic sensibility.