“I think Salah must try Real Madrid, he must have it on his CV”

Mohamed Salah has had a fantastic start to the season with Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp said of him yesterday that he is quite simply the best player in the world right now.

Liverpool hit Watford (5-0) this Saturday and the performances, weekend after weekend of Mohamed Salah are not unrelated to this very good start to the season of the Reds. The Egyptian also scored a fantastic goal which brings his total to 10 goals and 4 assists in all competitions so far. Apart from Benzema, no one can boast of doing better than the Pharaoh.

But Gary Neville, and while we are still very far from the next summer transfer window, the future of Mohamed Salah should and must be written elsewhere. “I think Salah needs to try Real Madrid, the Bernabéu. I know Barcelona are not big right now. I think he must have it (a stint at Real) on his CV at the end of his career. career. He has done an amazing job in Liverpool. I feel he wants to go to PSG, Real Madrid or Barcelona and I think he will end up going there. But I could be wrong, “said the consultant by Sky Sports.





What another goal for Salah today !!! A real devil 👿 pic.twitter.com/MZzXgRB8PT – DidierRoustan (@DidierRoustan) October 16, 2021

“The Premier League would be weaker if he left. If you look at Cristiano, David Beckham, Kylian Mbappé, it’s not just about the money. There is a project and there is something they owe achieve in their careers. They have to play for certain clubs. You have to go and try certain things, “concluded the Briton.