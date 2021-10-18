Icardi absent from training on the eve of the match

Leipzig not at the top level of confidence
PSG prances at the top of Ligue 1 with nine wins ten games. On the Leipzig side, after Julian Nagelsmann is more complicated.
The German club has had a fairly mixed start to the season. Especially in the Champions League where Christopher Nkunku’s teammates remain on two defeats.
Kimpembe with Pochettino in conf
From 3 p.m. follow live commentary, on the app and the RMC Sport website, the entire press conference of PSG before the reception of Leipzig in the Champions League. In addition to coach Mauricio Pochettino, defender Presnel Kimpembe will speak.
Navas well present in training
An uncertain time for the match against Leipzig, Keylor Navas is present at the collective training of PSG on Monday. The Costa Rican goalkeeper participated in the goalkeepers session with no apparent discomfort to the hip.
Icardi still absent from PSG training
Authorized to miss the session on Sunday, Mauro Icardi was still not present this Monday morning at PSG training. What revive the doubts about the presence of the Argentine striker Tuesday night against Leipzig in the Champions League.
In the grip of family concerns and in particular a possible quarrel with his companion Wanda Nara, Mauro Icardi went to Milan to find her on Sunday.
Wanda Nara raises doubts about her relationship with Mauro Icardi
All it took was a new publication on social networks to make Internet users and its 8 million Instagram subscribers react. This Monday morning, Wanda Nara posted a photo of her hand, devoid of any ring with an enigmatic caption.
“I like my hand without a ring better,” wrote the Paris striker’s wife.
Concern in Paris after Neymar’s statement?
Neymar silenced the critics with a remarkable performance with Brazil against Uruguay. But the star of Seleçao and Paris also caused a stir with a little phrase on his future after the 2022 World Cup.
So much so that Leonardo, the sporting director of PSG, even called the striker to shed light on his desires according to the Brazilian media.
The conf program for PSG-Leipzig
From 1:30 p.m., follow the highlights of the Leipzig press conference before the European Champions League duel.
From 3 p.m., it will be Mauricio Pochettino’s turn and a PSG player to speak to journalists. The Argentinian coach’s media event will obviously be followed live with commentary on the RMC Sport website and app.
Fabregas reveals behind the scenes of Messi’s arrival
At the end of his contract with Barça, Lionel Messi finally joined PSG during the summer. Former teammate of the Argentinian in Catalonia, Cesc Fabregas returned to the signing of the Pulga in Paris.
“I was on vacation with him a week before, he told me that he was very close to signing for Barcelona, that he would start training the following week,” said the Spanish midfielder from Monaco. Five days more late he told me it was not possible, the club had told him to leave. “
Paredes package, Navas uncertain
As for the bad news already recorded, Sergio Ramos and Leandro Paredes will miss the duel against Leipzig this Tuesday evening at the Parc des Princes. The Spaniard is still not fit to play as the Argentine returned injured from the international break.
Doubt still hangs over Keylor Navas’ participation. The Costa Rican goalkeeper injured his hip in selection. In the event of a withdrawal from the Champions League, Gianluigi Donnarumma would start his second consecutive European match with PSG.
Hello everyone,
Throughout the day, follow all the news of PSG and Leipzig live before the confrontation of the two teams in the Champions League this Tuesday at 9 p.m. at the Parc des Princes.
Leader of Group A with four points in two games, Paris must win to secure its place and take a big step towards qualifying for the round of 16.
