Icardi still skips training, a surprise in sight before Leipzig?

The Mauro Icardi – Wanda Nara affair has been shaking up rumors since Saturday evening, and the impact is not limited to a simple couple problem between two married people against a background of supposed infidelity. Indeed, the sporting impact is obvious since Mauro Icardi did not participate in yesterday’s training to join his companion on the Milan side.

And that continues today! Indeed, while a session takes place this Monday at Camp des Loges before the shock against Leipzig, Mauro Icardi is still absent subscribers according to Olivier Tallaron, the journalist from Canal Plus. On the other hand, the good surprise of the day is on the side of Keylor Navas, who is present to train with his partners. What to announce its possible presence against the Germans?

Icardi is absent, Navas is present!

Touched to a hip with Costa Rica, Keylor Navas is present at the last training before the reception in Leipzig on Tuesday evening. #PSG @GoalFrance pic.twitter.com/qeFoOPrst3 – Marc Mechenoua (@LeMechenoua) October 18, 2021