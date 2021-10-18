“I’m right in the middle of it, I think”: Julia Vignali confesses to menopause

On Télématin, Monday, October 18, 2021, Julia Vignali indulged in some confidences while the subject mentioned on the set was menopause. With humor, the companion of Kad Merad revealed that she was going through this unpleasant experience.

Since the end of August 2021, alongside Thomas Sotto, Julia Vignali has been in charge Telematin on France 2. While the subject mentioned on the set was menopause, Kad Merad’s companion asked the viewers’ questions. While one of them wanted to know a little more about premenopause, Thomas Sotto immediately wondered. “What is perimenopause?“”It’s just before menopause“, replied his accomplice before launching with humor:”Well listen, I’m right in it I think“. What provoke giggles on the set of the show and the embarrassment of its co-host.”Chain, I beg you“, he declared in front of his columnist.

At 46, Julia Vignali suspects that she could very quickly reach the age of menopause while at this age, many women have already gone through menopause. She will be able to count on the support of the man who shares her life, the actor Kad Merad, to approach this new stage in her life as a woman. It was on February 17, 2014 that the lovebirds met for the first time. At that time, the host had replaced Anne-Sophie Lapix at the head of C to you on France 5.

Julia Vignali spins the perfect love in the arms of Kad Merad

“I have the date in mind since it’s the first time I’ve done a live broadcast on television. I animate C à vous because at the time, Anne-Sophie Lapix was taking vacation. I replaced it exceptionally. And that day, my guests are Alice Pol, Dany Boon and Kad Merad“, she said in Vivement dimanche, October 17, 2021.”This is the first time, indeed, that I have met Kad … Live. That cannot be forgotten “, she again declared stars full of eyes and heart.

