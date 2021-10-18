“I’m the asshole of service”: Orelsan tells of his bad experience in “Tonight (or never)” on France 2

“The world of TV, I hated“. Friday, Amazon Prime Video posted a documentary series dedicated to the singer Orelsan, called” Never show that to anyone. “For the platform, Clément Cotentin, former journalist at Canal + and brother of the rapper, shot and produced a film on the career of the interpreter of “La fête est finie”. In this production, Orelsan confided in his complicated relationship with the media, citing in particular a participation in 2011 in the ex-show of France 2, “Tonight (or never) “, presented by Frédéric Taddéï.

“I found myself in traps”

“Back then, if you didn’t play the TV card, you were an underground guy. The world of TV was complicated. I hated“, launched Aurélien Cotentin, of his real name. And to add in front of the camera of his brother:”Me, my kiff, it was to make popular music. This is where I found myself in a trap“.

Orelsan then commented on his intervention in Frédéric Taddéï’s evening program, at the time for the promotion of his album “Le Chant des sirènes”. “They tell me: ‘Yeah, Taddéï, it’s at 10 p.m. The public and everything. Frankly, put on a waistcoat! ‘. There, I arrive on the set with a top-of-the-class waistcoat and hairstyle. It’s a news program. So you don’t know the subject before“, explained the singer, who found himself in an issue dedicated to the shift to the left of the Senate.

“I’m the asshole on duty”

“In my head, I say to myself: ‘What is the National Assembly?’. Finally, the Senate! You see, I don’t know anything about it“, continued the artist, laughing. And to admit:”I didn’t understand anything from the start. I understood nothing at nothing! You have the impression that every deed and gesture is being watched. You don’t actually move. You breathe badly“. Before miming the exchanges on the set:”They intersect: ‘Yes, but no! Because naninana … ‘. I’m not moving. I was like, ‘Okay, I’m the asshole on duty.“. puremedias.com invites you to watch the sequence by clicking here.