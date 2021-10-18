Imminent divorce between Claude Puel and ASSE?

Red lantern in Ligue 1, AS Saint-Etienne has a catastrophic record with a total of 4 points, after 10 days. Orphans of the slightest victory, Claude Puel’s men also come out of a new scathing defeat against Strasbourg (1-5) and the specter of Ligue 2 hangs over the Saint-Etienne club even if the championship is still long. A nightmarish start which, according to the Progress, would not worry the technician of the Greens for the time being but according to the latest information from RMC Sport, the divorce between the two parties seems indeed imminent.





What follows after this advertisement

After the defeat at home against Nice (0-3), the club management had already thought of sacking Claude Puel but the draw obtained in the derby against OL had allowed Puel to afford a slight reprieve. It seems that the setback against the Strasbourg people definitely seals the fate of the current coach of ASSE. As such, a crisis meeting is also scheduled, this Monday evening, at the Robert-Herbin training center. An interview which should confirm the fact that the Castrais will no longer be the coach of the Saint-Etienne first team. In the event of formalization, the club should initially opt for an internal interim with Laurent Huard and Razik Nedder, winner of the Gambardella Cup with the young people. On a longer-term vision, the names of David Guion (former coach of Reims), former director of the ASSE training center, or Pascal Dupraz are already mentioned. Anyway, the future of Claude Puel in Saint-Etienne now seems to be counted in hours …

The complete classification of Ligue 1