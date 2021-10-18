In 2017, Russia had a “mole” in the cabinet of the French Defense Ministry

This could be the scenario of an episode of the Legends office or the frame of a book by John le Carré. But, according to the former director of the foreign intelligence service (

DGSE), this is the reality. According to Bernard Bajolet, testifying in a report broadcast on Sunday evening on the channel France 5, a “mole” in the service of

Russia served in the cabinet of the French Ministry of Defense.

When asked about reports of a spy in the service of Russia working for the then minister’s office, Jean-Yves Le Drian, now Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bernard Bajolet affirms in this documentary devoted to Russian President Vladimir Poutine: “Indeed, when I was Director General of External Security, I had it brought up” to the executive.





“Let’s not hide our face”

“In previous years we said ‘all that is over, after the Cold War, we no longer have to waste our time against spies which no longer exist (…) the priority is the cases of terrorism “, but for all that, it is clear that the espionage activities had not ceased at all, and that the means that the Russians and the Chinese are using , but also others, the Americans, let’s face it, have never been so important ”.

This information was relayed at the time by the French online media Mediapart, according to which a spy of the GRU, the Russian military intelligence service, had recruited a “mole” within the cabinet of Jean-Yves Le Drian when he was Minister of Defense under the presidency of François Hollande.