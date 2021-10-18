In Lebanon, Hezbollah warns Lebanese Forces against escalating violence

A Hezbollah man fires in the air during the funeral of members of the Shiite movement who were killed during the demonstration on October 14, held outside the Beirut courthouse, to demand the dismissal of the judge in charge of the investigation into the devastating explosion at the port in August 2020. IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP

Four days after the deadliest clashes in Beirut for more than ten years, the leader of pro-Iranian Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hassan Nasrallah, issued a warning to the Christian party of the Lebanese Forces.

In a televised speech on Monday, October 18, the secretary general of the Shiite party blamed the Christian party for having opened fire on Thursday in the heart of the Lebanese capital on his supporters and those of his ally, the Shiite movement Amal, killing seven people. Clashes that fueled fears of a new cycle of violence in the country. “This mine that we managed to defuse on Thursday can explode again at any time and in any region”, warned Mr. Nasrallah in his speech.

“I am revealing this figure for the first time: we have 100,000 combatants, trained and armed”Mr. Nasrallah said. A figure difficult to verify. “I advise the Lebanese Forces and their leader to completely renounce the idea of ​​civil war and that of internal conflict”, he said. “Your calculation is bad (…), the region has never experienced a Hezbollah as powerful as it is now. “

On October 14, Hezbollah and Amal organized a demonstration in front of the Beirut courthouse to demand the replacement of Judge Tarek Bitar, in charge of the investigation into the gigantic explosion at the port of the capital on August 4, 2020 (more than 200 dead).





However, Mr. Nasrallah did not request the replacement of Judge Bitar, as he did in his previous speech on October 11. He simply reiterated that the investigation into the explosion at the port was “Selective” and that she “Target[ait] politically [les] allies and [les] friends ” of Hezbollah. The Shiite party had already accused the judge of politicizing the investigation and targeting personalities from determined camps.

The weapons of Hezbollah

Amal and Hezbollah accuse the Lebanese Forces of having deployed snipers on the roofs of buildings in surrounding Christian neighborhoods and of having opened fire.

On Friday, the head of the Lebanese Forces, Samir Geagea, denied the accusations and claimed that residents of the Christian quarter of Aïn El-Remmaneh had ” defended “ It front of “Hezbollah militiamen who [avaient] tried to enter their homes ”.

Hezbollah is the only formation in Lebanon to have been able to legally retain its weapons after the end of the civil war (1975-1990), in the name of the “Resistance” against Israel. The Lebanese Forces, for their part, laid down their arms at the end of the civil war and turned into a party – their leader is the only warlord to have been imprisoned for eleven years during the Syrian rule over Lebanon.

On Friday, Moscow ordered the actors of the crisis to “Show restraint” and Riyadh called on Lebanese leaders to “Real and serious changes”. Thursday, France invited to “Appeasement” and the United States at the ” de-escalation “. The spokesperson for the United Nations, Stéphane Dujarric, for his part pleaded for a “Impartial investigation” on the explosion.