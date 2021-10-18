In Meurthe-et-Moselle, a detainee drowns while trying to escape the police after his escape

A 30-year-old man, escaped from the Saint-Mihiel (Meuse) detention center, drowned in the Meurthe near Saint-Max (Meurthe-et-Moselle) in the night from Sunday to Monday while he was trying to escape the police, the Nancy prosecutor announced on Monday, October 18. The man, convicted on several occasions for aggravated violence, traffic offenses and drug trafficking, was “wanted as an escapee“For lack of having returned to the penitentiary establishment after a leave of absence, told AFP the public prosecutor of Nancy, François Pérain.

According to this magistrate, the police officers of the BAC of Nancy had spotted the fugitive Sunday evening. During a check, the man fled “running towards the Meurthe“, Before jumping into the river, he said. Noting that he had “difficulty swimming“, A policeman tried to”help him», But the man finally sank. He was found by firefighters several meters deep, still according to François Pérain.

An investigation to find the causes of death was opened, entrusted to the Territorial Directorate of the Judicial Police of Nancy, and an autopsy required.

