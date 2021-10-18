In the countryside, the obstacle course for operators to deploy fiber

The deployment of fiber is making great strides. Good news for the French, who, since the Covid-19 epidemic, are increasingly fond of this technology. At a time of the dematerialization of many public services and the rise of teleworking, more and more of them are swapping their old ADSL for a fiber subscription, which allows them to benefit from much higher speeds. . Thanks to the mobilization of industrialists in the sector, the government objectives of “ very high speed for all ” by the end of 2022, and “ fiber for all in 2025 ”, seem achievable.

But to get there, there are still a lot of brakes to remove. Because in the field, the so-called infrastructure operators, who deploy fiber across the country, are going through a real obstacle course. It is especially in the countryside, where the connections are the longest and most complicated, that the task is the most difficult. This is what several leaders of infrastructure operators detailed on October 7, during a debate organized in Saint-Etienne. Diplomat, Lionel Recorbet, President of XP Fiber (ex-SFR FTTH), talks about “Pebbles in the shoe” which “Can quickly become problematic”.

One of the first concerns concerns, in certain places, the absence of sheaths to pass the fiber. “We come across a lot of cables buried in the ground”, rattle Lionel Recorbet. It’s not a new problem. It dates from the deployment of the copper network in the 1960s. To deploy this network faster and at lower cost, this solution has sometimes been favored. And obviously more than what was expected … “On the ground, we realize that some sleeves, supposed to be there (with regard to the development plans, Editor’s note), do not exist! “, plague David El Fassy, ​​president of Altitude Infrastructure, a major player in fiber in France. “It is very frequent, and it becomes very sensitive”, he adds.

“Orange stores are empty”

There is therefore only one possible alternative. “To maintain a sustained rate of deployment, we need plant new poles, or aerial supports, to provide fiber ”, explains Lionel Recorbet. This is where the problems start. Communities are opposed to it, not wishing to see new unsightly poles grow. And when it gives the green light, operators have been facing another concern for months: a shortage of poles. Deputy CEO of Axione, a major player in fiber belonging to the Bouygues group, Eric Jammaron is pulling a red ball against an obligation to supply from Orange. Which severely restricts, according to him, the installation of networks:

“As part of our contracts, we have to source poles from Orange,” he says. But the Orange stores are empty … We explain that we would like to plant our own poles. But we are told that this is not possible. So we have to wait … And when we finally try to get supplies from Orange subcontractors, it is possible! But they also explain to us that they no longer have any posts … “

In response, Corinne Di-Fant, the director of operations for Orange in the countryside, assures us that the incumbent also suffers, himself, this shortage of poles. “There is a global shortage of stocks. We endure it and do our best, she assures. We have referenced new suppliers to increase supply. We hope to emerge from this crisis by the end of the year. “

Posts “often dilapidated or overloaded”

To help operators, the government said earlier this month that they could soon use a fleet of around 5 million Enedis poles. Already used for electricity, these will also allow the transport of fiber. The news was applauded by the industry. The trouble is, according to Lionel Recorbet, “Enedis’ air supports are often either dilapidated or overloaded”. One solution is then to replace the old posts with new ones. But the operators refuse to foot the bill alone. “It is amazing that we are being asked to replace the public electricity service in order to keep these infrastructures in good condition”, he chokes.





To bring fiber to certain buildings, operators are sometimes blocked by the trustees, who refuse to let them enter. “I do not understand these difficulties, gets carried away David El Fassy. It is too complicated to connect certain buildings, to obtain authorizations, when we are doing everything for free. “ Same story for Cyril Gasc, a director of TDF specializing in fiber. “We are faced with a few diehards, many in some places, who do not answer us, or tell us no. Many see us as lambda direct sellers ”, he regrets.

Faced with this, TDF says it is doing its best. “We spend time, we go door to door, we send letters, we call, he shouts. In the Val d’Oise, we tried to find solutions, with success, with mayors to convince the trustees to let us work. But we really need more coercive regulation of these small buildings if we are to meet the deadlines. “

Defects during the final connection

The sector also incurs the cost of numerous poor workmanship during the final customer connections. Indeed, it is the commercial operators, and not the infrastructure operators, who are responsible for this last operation. To do this, they use the services of subcontractors. Often poorly paid, subject to strong pressure, service providers carry out this work in a hurry, without respecting the rules of the art. At the foot of the buildings, some telecom cabinets, however recent, are already fractured, and the cables totally tangled. In the telecoms sector, these poor workmanship, which are common, are described as “Noodle dishes”… Result: about one in five connections ends in failure, and many users sometimes find themselves disconnected, without understanding why.

To put an end to this, a new set of specifications, binding infrastructure operators and commercial operators, has been put in place. In particular, it provides for the obligation for subcontractors to take photos of their work before and after their interventions. Today, only a handful of infrastructure operators, including Altitude, TDF and Axione, have signed the specifications. The commercial operators, such as Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Free, have not all ratified these new contracts. This arouses, today, the anger of the government, and in particular of Cédric O, the Secretary of State in charge of Digital. ” This is unacceptable “, he launched at the beginning of the month, calling on operators to take their responsibilities.