In Tokyo, learn from real ninjas in a new cultural center

The opening of this center in Japan to discover ninja culture and even to train with real ninja masters is the culmination of several months’ work for Jinichi Kawakami, considered the last master ninja in the world.

At the beginning of May 2021, the 21st chief of the Ban clan, dynasty of secret ninjas, launched a crowfunding campaign on the Kickstarter platform to raise funds for the opening of a school called Nindo.

To cultivate interest in ninjas around the world, a YouTube channel was also created in early 2020, Nindo Chanel, with more than 10,000 subscribers.

Online training to train with ninjas

The Ninja Academy offers an online course, “developed for anyone in the world who wishes to become a certified master, while preserving precise ninjutsu knowledge and techniques to ensure that they are passed on to the next generation”, details the news site Sora News. The first online courses devoted to the ancestral methods of ninjas during the Edo period – between 1603 and 1868 – should start from December 2021.

Initiations and exhibitions offered to tourists

In the meantime, the Japan Ninja Council center, which also targets tourists visiting Kaminarimon in Tokyo, has been offering initiations and exhibitions since July 4 to keep the ninja culture alive.

