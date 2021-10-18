Independent games of the week (PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch, iOS, Android)

Like every week, the selection of independent games has some nice surprises in store. And as usual, there are as many genres as there are different artistic directions, be it on PC, PS4, Xbox or Nintendo Switch. On the program, action, and adventure and storytelling.

NUCLEAR BLAZE

Able to recall a certain Wildfire, Nuclear blaze is actually more than that, since it is the new game from Sébastien Benard, one of the creators of Dead Cells. So the title doesn’t have much in common with the famous rogue-lite. It’s a platform adventure where the player takes on the role of a firefighter who must make his way through the heart of a mysterious military installation. It will thus be necessary to advance cautiously to control the blaze and to monitor its water reserve. There is even a “child mode” to adapt the rules for the youngest, “But with still as many trucks and helicopters”. Phew! It all seems very solid.

Release date : October 18, 2021

Platforms: Pc

INTO THE PIT

Come on, to please you, we’re back to rogue-lite, with Into the Pit. It’s a retro FPS that quickly brings to mind the big names in the genre, especially Doom. With the difference that it is not with firearms that you have to defend yourself, but with magical powers. Some are very fast, others slower and more powerful. As is the tradition with the genre, the levels are generated randomly and it will be necessary to recover improvements as and when to reach the end. A nice program to understand what happened to Luridia, your missing cousin. Everything seems colorful and very dynamic.

Release date : October 19, 2021

Platforms: PC, Xbox

WAR MONGRELS

Created by the studio behind the controversy Hatred, War Mongrels is an isometric-view adventure-tactical game set during World War II, in the vein of Desesperados III. It will thus be necessary to rack your brains and be discreet during the many missions., distract enemies and use the scenery to your advantage. But it will also be possible to take out your weapon and use the hard way. War Mongrels looks well done, with realistic and rather successful art direction. Best of all, it is possible to do the entire campaign with a friend online. If you like the genre, go for it.

Release date : October 19, 2021

Platforms: Pc

REGISTRATION

If you’re a fan of out-of-the-ordinary art direction and concept, you should take a look at Inscryption. It’s a horrific card game that mixes rogue-lite, deck-building and even “escape game” puzzles., in first person phases. A mixture of genres that seems to be at the heart of a really very confusing psychological experience, which focuses on the loss of bearings. In any case, the result is enviable, thanks to a very personal graphic style and a worked atmosphere. There is currently a demo on Steam. It is edited by Devolver, often a guarantee of quality.





Release date : October 19, 2021

Platforms: Pc

GROTTO

We continue with the puzzling experiences, thanks to Grotto. The title describes itself as a storytelling-centric mystical experience, again with a very particular artistic direction. “You are the Soothsayer, the one able to speak to the stars and unveil their messages. In a time of turmoil, the Valley Tribe turns to your powers of divination for guidance ” explains the Steam page. The fate of these people will depend on you. You will need to analyze the constellations or let them enter your mind. Without forgetting to chat with your companions. A game that invites you to meditate.

Release date : 20 October 2021

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch, iOS

TOWNSCAPER

Already available on Switch and PC (where it also receives very good reviews), Townscaper is about to be released on iOS and Android. This is a peaceful and colorful building game that invites you to build cities and let your imagination run wild. You have the choice of the city that makes you want: there may be small hamlets, cathedrals, networks of canals or cities on stilts that graze the clouds. All, block by block. As the Steam page says, there is no goal in Towscaper. “Just buildings and beauty”. In short, a restful experience to simply create. A very nice surprise.

Release date : 20 October 2021

Platforms: iOS, Android (already on PC, Switch)

