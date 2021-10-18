Indian Wells: Cameron Norrie overthrows Nikoloz Basilashvili (3-6, 6-4, 6-1) to win his first Masters 1000

For once, a form of logic has been respected. At the end of a completely crazy Indian Wells Masters 1000 which saw all the headliners fall one after the other, Cameron Norrie, the highest ranked player in this improbable final which opposed him to Nikoloz Basilashvili (26th against 36th players in the world), won. Relentless in the quarter and half, the Briton this time had to fight to get out of it 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in 1h49 of play, after being led by a set and a break. For his 6th final of the year, he won his second career title, the first in Masters 1000, which will earn him the World Top 20 from Monday (16th).

For two players new to this kind of occasion, nervousness was likely to play an important role. And this was the case for both Cameron Norrie and Nikoloz Basilashvili who were playing their first Masters 1000 final on Sunday. seemed to turn sour for him.

At first irresistible, Basilashvili got out of hand

Although the first to make the break (3-1), as in his previous matches against Diego Schwartzman and Grigor Dimitrov, Norrie quickly gave signs of excitement, perhaps too aware that a golden opportunity presented itself. to him. A little slower in his movements and on his heels, he squandered his initial lead with a very unwelcome double fault, a sign that Basilashvili did not fail to exploit, suddenly much more confident. A storm of overpowering winning blows then fell on the Briton who lost five consecutive games, and even 7 of 8 straddling the first two sets (3-6, 1-2 break).

Cameron Norrie in Indian Wells 2021 Finals Credit: Getty Images



So much so that the mass seemed said: Norrie had so many diffucltés to control the weight of the opposing ball, constrained to move back constantly, that one saw him badly out of it. But it was at this precise moment that Basilashvili began to think, the prospect of coronation becoming more precise. He was less involved in his strikes, conceded the break and the dynamic has slowly but surely changed sides. As the score progressed, Norrie adapted better and better to the Georgian’s power, until he completely absorbed it and drastically raised his level of play to once again seize his rival’s service and equalize. one round everywhere (3-6, 6-4).

Norrie can dream of the Masters

Systematically making Basilashvili play the extra shot in the very slow conditions of this 2021 edition, he ended up blowing it up completely. It’s simple, the Georgian has only scored one of the last 9 games of this final. Norrie’s grazing cross backhand, which is furiously reminiscent of that of another left-hander Adrian Mannarino, gradually disrupted the opposing forehand until the errors became systematic and crippling (44 unforced errors for Basilashvili).

At 26, the Briton is living the best period of his career: this triumph will allow him to be 10th in the Race, a few lengths from 9th qualifying place for the London Masters (Rafael Nadal having ended his season). Who would’ve believed that ? Otherwise him, convinced at the beginning of the year that he could make a breakthrough. But maybe not in such proportions.

