Ineos will invest more than 2 billion euros in the production of green hydrogen

Green energies continue to arouse envy, especially those of Ineos. The British chemicals and petrochemicals group announced on Monday that it would invest more than 2 billion euros in the production of green hydrogen, a key clean energy for decarbonizing the industrial sector.

“This will be the largest investment ever made in Europe in electrolysis projects aimed at producing green hydrogen,” announced Ineos, specifying that its subsidiary Inovyn is already the largest European electrolysis operator. As part of this investment, factories will be built in Norway, Germany and Belgium over the next 10 years. Investments are also planned in the United Kingdom and France.

Europe wants green hydrogen

The first unit built will be a 20 MW electrolyzer plant to produce clean hydrogen by electrolysis of water, powered by zero carbon electricity, in Norway. In Germany, Ineos plans to build a 100 MW electrolyser to produce green hydrogen at its Cologne site.





“Europe is calling for more investment in green hydrogen and Ineos’ announcement today shows our determination to play a leading role in this important new fuel,” said Jim Ratcliffe, CEO of the chemicals group .

So-called “green” hydrogen is produced by electrolysis of water using electricity from renewable sources (wind, solar or hydroelectric). It is seen as one of the best assets for decarbonizing heavy industries that participate in global warming, as it burns much cleaner than fossil fuels and only releases water vapor.