Ingrid Chauvin and her ex Thierry Peythieu united in grief: poignant tributes to their daughter Jade

Eight years ago, Ingrid Chauvin and Thierry peythieu had the great joy of becoming parents for the first time. The couple welcomed their daughter on October 17, 2013 Jade. But, unfortunately, the baby died at just five months, the fault of a heart defect. An insurmountable sentence for the actress and her husband who nevertheless went ahead and had another child, Tom (5 years). We thought they would then be able to overcome everything together but, in November 2020, Ingrid Chauvin and Thierry Peythieu announced their breakup. They nevertheless remain united in pain when it comes time to pay homage to their precious Jade. On the occasion of his birthday, everyone took to their Instagram account to share a poignant message.





“In the sky there are stars that shine more than others … Today there is one that shines much more than the others … My little star of love… forever…“, wrote one of the directors of Tomorrow belongs to us under a photo of a bracelet with letters forming the first name Jade. For her part, Ingrid Chauvin posted the image of a cloud in the shape of a beating heart. To register: “I think about my daughter every day … but this date of October 17 will always remain special … My thoughts to all those in this same emotion. I embrace you tenderly.“

Internet users have necessarily been very touched by these expressions of affection and have slipped many comments of support.