Intel admits that Apple has done “a very good job” with its M1 chip

Intel can only blame itself if Apple has decided to get rid of its processors. This is in essence the message delivered by Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel since the beginning of the year, in an interview with Axios.

“Apple was committed to making better chips than we could make on our own. And you know what, they did a really good job ”, recognizes the leader who is about to see new Macs give up its processors.

Pat Gelsinger does not give up and wants to win back this prestigious client: “My mission now is to create a better chip than they can make on their own. I hope to regain this part of their business, as well as many others over time. “ A wishful thinking as Apple has embarked on a solo ride in semiconductors.





“In the meantime, I have to make sure that our products are better than theirs, that my ecosystem is more open and dynamic than theirs, and that we give developers and users more reasons to choose Intel-based products.”, adds the CEO of Intel, who takes the example of the future compatibility of Android apps on Windows 11. Before the release of a new generation of processors which should better compete with the Cupertino chips, Intel hopes to convince Mac fans with the “Go PC” marketing campaign which addresses them directly.

If not to design the chips for Macs, Intel could produce them. Pat Gelsinger has already makes several foot calls in this direction.