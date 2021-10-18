Internet in the fascist business – Release

“Liberation” has identified more than a thousand conspiratorial sites in France. Some of them generate significant revenues thanks to colossal audiences. Jackpot for their owners, whether political groups, foreign states or individuals.

Over 33 million visits per month. This staggering figure is that of the cumulative visits of the only top 10 disinformation websites in French identified by Release. In total, after several months of investigation, more than a thousand platforms in activity that we have been able to identify, ranging from the not-so-confidential blog to the site whose professional appearance can deceive an untrained eye. It is impossible to calculate precisely the total number of French people caught in the nets of this “disinfosphere”. But another striking figure: the 100 most important of these platforms total at least 60 million visits and 150 million articles viewed each month, according to publicly available data. This is the equivalent of the audience (calculated by the Alliance for press and media figures) of Libé, the Point, France Bleu and Europe 1… united.





“Pansionism” and “conspiracy” of September 11, Eric Zemmour and Professor Raoult, alleged great replacement, health measures compared to “Crimes against humanity”, “nanoparticles” in vaccines against Covid-19 … Browsing these sites is a dive into the worst of false information. Content that oscillates between catchy titles, small manipulations and big lies, and which will then flood social networks.

Targeting Internet users

A documentary by Further investigation (broadcast in September on France 2) highlighted…