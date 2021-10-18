Interview with François Morvan – “The staff no longer want to work nights and weekends”

– “The staff no longer want to work nights and weekends” A strange winter, the auto show canceled, difficulties in recruiting… The owner of the Geneva Hilton, which opened a year ago, is speaking for the first time. Pierre-Alexandre Sallier

Arriving from Saint Petersburg, François Morvan took over the management of the Hilton Geneva Hotel & Conference Center in spring 2020, in the midst of a pandemic. The establishment is finally returning to a “long-term” activity at the start of autumn.

LUCIEN FORTUNATI

Sure there is better as a starting point. When he took control of the largest hotel in Switzerland, this June 15, 2020, François Morvan crossed deserted corridors. A building as empty as the Hiltons and Hamptons he had left in St. Petersburg after twelve years in Russia.

The inauguration, under the Hilton banner, of the establishment behind Palexpo took place on 1er October 2020; after a summer of preparing what was to be the recovery. It marked the return of the American channel to Geneva after fourteen years of absence, in a liner the size of those in Barcelona or Warsaw. Two wings of 496 rooms – previously operated by Starling – whose expansion in 2001 was intended to meet the influx of a Telecom lounge which was nevertheless living its last editions.