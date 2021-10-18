iPhone maker unveils three electric vehicles

Apple’s favorite supplier for its iPhone, Foxconn materializes its announcements and unveils a first range of electric vehicles.

The simplicity of electric motorization gives rise to many manufacturers, not necessarily specialized in automobiles. Foxconn proves it again by unveiling today no less than three new electric vehicles. They materialize the announcements of the electronics giant in the world and its investment of 310 million euros in the development of an electric range.

Presented under the Foxtron brand, these vehicles take on a name and shapes that are ultimately not very original. The Model C and Model E take the form of a top-of-the-range SUV and sedan that place particular emphasis on their presentation and refinement.





More than 700 hp and 700 km of autonomy for almost € 30,000

The Model C promises performance at the top of the table with a 0-100 km / h in 3.8 seconds. Sketched by Pininfarina, the sedan promises more power (750 hp) and higher performance (0-100 km / h in 2.8 s). The brand also specified that the Model E could aim for 750 km of autonomy, while the Model C should be available next year at a price close to € 30,700.

The manufacturer also has in its boxes an electric bus called Model T. Capable of providing a range of 400 km and targeting 120 km / h, this bus lined with driving aids should enter service in the country as soon as possible. next year.

Towards local manufacture?

Together with Yulon Motor, which produces Luxgen, Nissan and Mitsubishi cars for the Taiwanese market, Foxtron will quickly start production of its models. But the new brand has announced that it will seek to produce as close as possible to demand in order to maintain the prices of its cars.

This is what it will do in particular in the United States, by setting up in the Lordstown plant, itself a former General Motors production facility. Model C and Model E could see the light of day there alongside Fisker electric cars, with which Foxconn has signed framework agreements. Foxconn also has plans for Europe, but she will speak on that later.