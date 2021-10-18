Is it true that after the 3rd injection of the Covid-19 vaccine, I will be contagious?

Is it true that after the 3rd injection of the Covid vaccine, I cannot go to the swimming pool for 8 days (I would be contagious and could transmit the virus)?

Hello Dany,

No, whether it’s the first, second or third injection, the Covid-19 vaccine does not make you sick, contagious, or test positive.

If you are, you have probably contracted Covid-19 elsewhere. The vaccine protects against severe forms but does not prevent transmission of the virus.

It is for this reason that the barrier gestures must be respected, even if you are vaccinated.





In other words, you can go to the swimming pool directly after your booster dose, if your arm is not too sore from the sting and you have no side effects (fever, fatigue …)