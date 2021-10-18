Is the electric car as competitive as gasoline or diesel?

The sixth edition of LeasePlan’s “Car Cost Index” is brand new. This is indeed the first year in which the ranking is in favor of electric vehicles, which are becoming more competitive than diesel and gasoline in most European markets, and in the various segments: city, compact and road / family.

First and foremost, LeasePlan looks at the average TCO (Total cost of ownership), all categories combined. Unsurprisingly, where the automobile costs the most is in Switzerland, with a TCO of € 1,138 per month, while it is € 743 in Greece, the lowest amount in Europe. France is average, even if the TCO exceeds that of the Germans by more than 100 €.

Electricity is finally competitive

It is now indisputable: the electric car is competitive, and becomes cheaper to own than a gasoline, a diesel but also and especially the plug-in hybrid, which is the most expensive category.

In most European countries (with the exception of some eastern markets), in all segments (city, compact, family), the electric car will now cost you less than a diesel or gasoline. LeasePlan takes the example of the ID.3 in particular, which is more competitive than the entire Golf range (diesel, gasoline, hybrid) in much of Europe.











However, the graph above (which takes the prices charged net of tax) visibly twists the neck of certain received ideas. The part of insurance or even of taxation are relatively close, but it is also the case … of maintenance! Obviously, this is the percentage, and not the absolute value of the cost. Where the electric stands out, unsurprisingly, is variable costs, and in particular fuel: the cost per kilometer of electrics is significantly lower than that of thermal. On the other hand, at present, electric vehicles are discounting much more, but this should logically be reversed by 2030 …