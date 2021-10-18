Is the new Peugeot 308 really upmarket? The match against Seat Leon

Continue to move upmarket. This is what Peugeot has been repeating over and over again since the first steps of its new 308. And if its third generation has undoubtedly added a layer of techno and versatility to go and titillate Mercedes Class A or BMW 1 Series more listed on paper , the generalist competitors have not forgotten to progress to stay in the wake of the French, even to shake it up. The Seat Leon is a very good example. A confrontation was called for.

Presentation / perceived quality: draw

On the very subjective criterion of aesthetics, each will make its opinion on the two rivals. But there is one thing that is indisputable: the 308 plays the card of aesthetic improvement – big grille, big logo – in the face of a Leon that is ultimately less spectacular but more elegant.. At the wheel, impossible to mistake it, the eyes of onlookers are only attracted by the French while the Spanish goes almost unnoticed.

We find this style opposition in the interior. While the Peugeot tries to impress with a 3D effect meter still unheard of in current production, a multimedia screen and “i-Toggles” touchscreen shortcuts, it is true, original, the Leon would almost pass for a killjoy with its “simple” touch screen placed at the top of the dashboard and its 12 ”counter screen. Again, it is a matter of preference. Lovers of techno will turn to the French. Which also offers a more flattering presentation, which is due to a greater diversity of shapes and materials. If the Leon remains seriously built, the 308 offers a warmer interior.

Ergonomics: Peugeot 308 advantage

Following the impetus given by the Golf 8 with which it shares almost everything, the Leon had no choice but to completely “digitize” its interior. Everything therefore does not pass the multimedia screen. This might not be prohibitive if the menu tree was better thought out and shortcuts were preserved for essential functions. But this is not the case, which requires a lot of tapping while riding. Even the radio volume is subject to a misplaced and erratic touch key. On the other hand, the driving position on board the Leon does not suffer from any criticism. The enveloping seats and the amplitude of the adjustments help to feel good very quickly.

Of course, the same cannot be said of the Peugeot which continues to offer an i-Cockpit architecture as spectacular as it is divisive. (Re) let’s say it right away, the 308 is not made for all sizes. It forces you to adapt to its small steering wheel and its height meters. This may suit some drivers but hamper others who are then forced to find a compromise. In return, the Peugeot offers better ergonomics, thanks to its “i-Toggles” that can be personalized on a menu or a function.. Five in number, they allow you to simplify access to what matters most to you, without forgetting other keys, physical this time, for air conditioning, demisting or recycling. All this deserves time to learn but then saves money.

Roominess / modularity: the Seat Leon advantage

Even if the compacts are not necessarily chosen for their roominess, the previous 308 really lacked space on board. To correct the situation, Peugeot has made the third generation grow by 10 cm, including 5 for the wheelbase. With 4.37 m long, here is now the French at the level of the Leon, in other words in the good average of the category. Problem, this growth crisis is not bearing fruit as much as expected. As proof, the Seat offers its rear passengers 6 cm more at the knees. Figures confirmed by the impression felt on the bench, where the Frenchwoman gives the feeling of being more confined. An impression that we also owe to the intrusive special seats of the top-of-the-range variants, the only ones that have so far been offered to us for testing. At least the 308 makes up for it with a better shoulder width than the Leon and a chest to match. A level playing field that we also find in terms of modularity with double floors and folding bench seats in both cases.

Driving: Peugeot 308 advantage

The benchmark of dynamism in its category throughout its lifetime, the second generation of the 308 had set the bar very high. Too much for Peugeot, which has decided to tame its replacement a bit, following the path of less cheerful behavior opened by the last 508. In exchange for less agility, it offers more comfort, which is undeniably more “useful” on a daily basis. In our opinion, comfort and agility are not mutually exclusive, but the Lion has decided to place the cursor differently. Ultimately remains an excellent compromise, better in this case than that of the Seat. In its kind the Spanish is pleasant to drive, but we do not recommend the FR versions with an unnecessarily firmer frame.

Budget: Seat Leon advantage

The services of the new 308 have improved … and prices with it! The French start at € 24,800, almost € 3,000 more than the Leon. But this entry-level model comparison is not very honest, because the Peugeot is immediately better equipped than the Spanish. On the other hand, in terms of intermediate and high finishes, the Seat wins the price duel in a more honest way because with equal equipment. A variant TSI 150 DSG7 FR appears in fact 34,260 € against 34,600 € for a 308 PureTech 130 EAT8 GT Pack offering 20 hp less and a mechanical approval lower than that of the 4-cylinder 1.5 of the Seat.

Verdict: 3/3

Spectacular and better finished than ever, the new Peugeot 308 has not missed its entry on the European compact scene. Alluring on the form, it is however jostled on the merits by a serious Seat Leon, could not be more versatile and cheaper. There is something to hesitate about, depending on your priorities.